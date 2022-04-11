ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Newton man honored as Kansas principal of the year

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uFF7_0f5nVyAW00

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton High School’s Caleb Smith is the 2022 Kansas principal of the year.

The Kansas Principals Association selected Smith as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Kansas secondary principal of the year.

“Mr. Smith has done an outstanding job of trying to create an amazing culture at Newton High School and within the Newton communities, and it shows. I am so happy for Caleb to be recognized at the state level for what he and his team are doing at USD 373,” USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken said.

Smith found out Monday following a scavenger hunt that took him all around the Newton High School campus, getting various clues from other staff members. A group of students and staff awaited Smith’s arrival at the school media center for the big reveal.

80s bands to perform at Kansas State Fair

“Caleb is a strong leader that you see his passion, his leadership in so many ways. Whether it’s through working with students, working with staff, leading technology initiatives, and he’s always willing to share with others,” Cara Ledy, executive director for Kansas Principals Association, said.

Smith will represent Kansas in Washington later this year, where he’ll visit with Kansas lawmakers about needs and issues in education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

3 Kansas high schools report security incidents Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least three high schools in Kansas experienced security incidents Friday afternoon. One was at North High in Wichita. The others were at Russell High School and Hays High School in north-central Kansas. Wichita Administrators at North High in Wichita said they received a tip that a student may have a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Newton, KS
Government
City
Washington, KS
Newton, KS
Education
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
City
Newton, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Newton, KS
Sports
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State Fair#Highschool#Ksnw#Newton High School
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Suspects raid Wichita pharmacy and take narcotics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco in Wichita. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of March 13. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee drove past the Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
KSN News

Teenager stabbed in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say that a 17 year old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed by an acquaintance. Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a disturbance near 11100 W. Central Ave. in Wichita. Witnesses say they saw two teenagers fighting […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy