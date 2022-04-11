Newton man honored as Kansas principal of the year

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton High School’s Caleb Smith is the 2022 Kansas principal of the year.

The Kansas Principals Association selected Smith as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Kansas secondary principal of the year.

“Mr. Smith has done an outstanding job of trying to create an amazing culture at Newton High School and within the Newton communities, and it shows. I am so happy for Caleb to be recognized at the state level for what he and his team are doing at USD 373,” USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken said.

Smith found out Monday following a scavenger hunt that took him all around the Newton High School campus, getting various clues from other staff members. A group of students and staff awaited Smith’s arrival at the school media center for the big reveal.

“Caleb is a strong leader that you see his passion, his leadership in so many ways. Whether it’s through working with students, working with staff, leading technology initiatives, and he’s always willing to share with others,” Cara Ledy, executive director for Kansas Principals Association, said.

Smith will represent Kansas in Washington later this year, where he’ll visit with Kansas lawmakers about needs and issues in education.

