Apple held its first launch event of 2022 on March 8, adding an updated iPhone SE, an ultra-powerful Mac Studio, a new Studio Display monitor, and an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products announced at the "Peek Performance" event, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models. While Apple itself rarely holds sales, now is an opportune time to upgrade your old devices and score some of the best deals on Apple products, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO