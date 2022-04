SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Airport will lengthen it's runway, thanks to federal funding. Airport manager Tony Rudy explained that a longer runway will allow for more destination flights in addition to Philadelphia and Charlotte. Rudy said longer flights are heavier because they carry more fuel, and heavier aircraft need a longer runway to lift off. Thus, with a longer runway, you could take longer flights to farther destinations out of Salisbury. U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said this will enhance the economy of the community.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO