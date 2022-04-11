Horseback Riding Helps Kids, Vets Through Tough Times

Chariot Riders leader Linda Fazio stands beside her staff, riders and horses at their camp based in Manchester Township during a recent visit by members of Jackson Elks Lodge 2744 who recently presented the equestrian therapy organization with a nice donation. (Photo courtesy Jackson Elk Lodge 2744)

MANCHESTER – A local organization is back in the saddle and providing veterans and those with special needs an opportunity to improve their outlook on life through riding horses.

Chariot Riders Inc. Executive Director Linda Fazio said, “we have been providing these programs continuously since 1985.” The group’s mission is to assist individuals with physical, cognitive and/or emotional challenges to reach their fullest potential.

Fazio said the group emphasizes ability – not disability – for everyone. The non-profit organization’s website notes that it offers a variety of programs for able bodied riders. It is accredited by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH).

“Our facility is located here in Manchester and we service individuals as well as public and private schools. In addition to our lesson program, we also offer equestrian camps, in house and off premises horse shows, year-round riding in an indoor arena, meetings and activities. There are also group trips,” she said.

Riding lessons are taught by PATH certified staff in a safe and secure environment. Lessons are booked individually based on rider ability and instructor availability.

The organization’s riding program operates year-round, Monday through Saturday by appointment. Fazio said, “we have approximately 26 volunteers per week ranging in age from 14 to 87 years old who arrive at the barn and give four to six hours – if not more – to help with our programs and the care of the horses.”

She told The Manchester Times that she has “a long-established equestrian history with over 55 years of accomplished riding and training experience. I lived in England for most of my childhood. I began riding at the age of eight, and learned at various stables in England.”

She noted how important community support was for the organization. Earlier this year, members of the Jackson Elks Lodge 2744 visited their headquarters and presented them with a donation.

“We donated $500 to their organization that specializes in equestrian therapy for kids with special needs and veterans suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder),” said Joe LaMonica, the Exalted Ruler of Jackson Elks Lodge 2744.

Jackson Elks Lodge 2744 recently presented a check to the equestrian therapy organization. (Photo courtesy Jackson Elk Lodge 2744)

“Donations received from generous benefactors like the Jackson Elks have made it possible for us to offer our programs at discounted rates for our challenged students, providing a unique and often life-changing horse experience,” Fazio said.

Fazio said it was difficult to sustain the organization’s programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed the program for six months during the pandemic, and opened remotely for the first six months. It was very hard for our clients – especially our special needs population – due to the limited access with the horses, and group sessions went to private sessions only.”

She explained that “equipment had to be sanitized after each use, and the barn had to be sprayed every day. The programs are now running fully, and we do have some events coming up on our calendar our 2022 spring calendar includes:

• April 18th to 22nd – Ride-A-Thon

• May 15th – Spring Horse Show

Summer 2022 Events

• Week of June 27th – Horse Camp – 1st

• Week of July 11th – Horse Camp

• Week of July 18th – Horse Camp

• Week of July 25th – Horse Camp

• Week of August 8th – Horse Camp

• Week of August 28th – Horse Camp IEA Only

The organization works with several schools in Jackson and Manchester townships such as the Jackson Handicapped Commission – Riding program which runs riding sessions in September and October. There is an afternoon work program on Thursday and Friday at Jackson Memorial High School. There is also a program at Zada Rehab – Hippotherapy program.

“We also have an Interscholastic Equestrian Team who just completed their Regional and Zone horse shows,” Fazio said.

She added that in observing those with physical and mental disabilities she has always appreciated, “the power of the horse to change lives. That is our goal. We at Chariot Riders provide positive change for these very special lives.”

“Our service personnel have fought to preserve our freedom, and, for many, at a very dear cost. We must be certain that if our wounded service personnel and veterans need and want this kind of help, they will get the best Chariot Riders has to offer,” Fazio said.

One client of the organization shared their story saying, “I interacted with the horses weekly, both in the saddle and on the ground, for the first seven months after I came to this center as an emotionally challenged adult.”

“I fumbled through learning to groom, handle, tack, and ride. I learned to be focused in the present moment. The horses taught me to trust but also to be assertive when necessary. Because of the horse, I was able to increase my self-confidence and become a dependable volunteer at this center,” the client added.

Chariot Riders is located at 3170 Chariot Court, Manchester Township and the group’s website is chariotriders.org