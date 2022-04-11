ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairland, MD

Woman shot during home invasion in Fairland

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 3 days ago

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is in the hospital after a home invasion in Fairland. Police were called to the 12300 block of Stravinsky Terrace for a shooting and residential alarm call.

Upon arrival, officers found the doors open and located an adult female inside of the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue units responded and immediately provided aid to the victim.  She was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

There is no report of whether anything was stolen.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

