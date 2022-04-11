Will Cain slams Biden administration on 'ghost gun' crackdown: 'Encouraging the deterioration' of the American 'way of life'
Will Cain slams Biden administration on...video.foxnews.com
Will Cain slams Biden administration on...video.foxnews.com
Abolish ghost guns....and 3 D printers too!! Destroy all the kits that are available!! America has enough guns!!
Maybe Biden should go to the ATF website. He'll then see that people can make and own their kit guns. The only restrictions are you must legally able to possess one and they may not be sold. Another case for the courts. total waste of time and money
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 24