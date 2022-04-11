Windy and warmer temperatures this week in Sebastian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mild and windy day across the Carolinas, we’re in for a clear and cold night. Monday: Warming trend begins. Gusty northwesterly winds will continue to bring cold, dry air across our area for tonight. The highest wind gusts will occur in the mountains—50mph gusts will be possible. The rest of our area will get gusts up to 35mph under a mainly clear sky. Lows will range from the lower 20s in the mountains to low to mid 30s across the piedmont. Sunday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but winds will still be gusty at times; expect highs in the 50s and 60s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO