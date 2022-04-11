ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Windy and warmer temperatures this week in Sebastian

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian residents woke up to colder temperatures on Sunday, but there’s plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures this week in Sebastian, Florida. It will also be windy until Friday. Winds are mostly southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph....

www.sebastiandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Cold and soaking rain tomorrow; warmer next week

After a 70-degree day yesterday, we almost reached that point again today in Rockford. Our temperatures topped out at 68° according to the Rockford Airport. Tonight, we cool down quite a bit into the 30s for our high temperature, as rain showers continue to grow in coverage and intensity.
ROCKFORD, IL
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer temps this week

Highs will hover mostly in the 60s this week, with a sharp dip in temperatures on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny through Saturday. Today’s high will hit 54. Lows will drop to 30 tonight. Highs will reach 59 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
WTRF

Staying warmer with chances for rain later this week

TONIGHT: I am not sure Mother Nature could have brought a nicer day to the Ohio Valley other than what we had today! Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, birds chirping, warmer air, and calm winds, what a stunner of a day! Temperatures have flirted with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud cover started to increase in the afternoon with more clouds expected later tonight. Southwesterly winds will keep us warm and mild tonight as temps get down into the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance will push in early tomorrow morning with a few scattered rain showers for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

A warmer and dry week ahead – Mark

We are starting to dry and warm up. Today will be both sunny and cloudy, and we’ll see some warmer temperatures. We’ll hit the 60s by Wednesday and stay dry through Saturday. Today will be mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our highs are above average...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Warmer days ahead after windy weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mild and windy day across the Carolinas, we’re in for a clear and cold night. Monday: Warming trend begins. Gusty northwesterly winds will continue to bring cold, dry air across our area for tonight. The highest wind gusts will occur in the mountains—50mph gusts will be possible. The rest of our area will get gusts up to 35mph under a mainly clear sky. Lows will range from the lower 20s in the mountains to low to mid 30s across the piedmont. Sunday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but winds will still be gusty at times; expect highs in the 50s and 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sebastian Daily#Sebastiandaily Com
NBC Bay Area

Warmer Days Midweek Could Bring Record Temperatures to Some Locations

Warmer weather is in store for the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, and some areas in the North Bay and on the Peninsula could see record temperatures, forecasters said. A high pressure system settling over the region already began warming the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KEYT

Cooler temperatures returning late week

Temperatures will continue to warm through the day on Wednesday! We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s in some portions of the area. If you are outside, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!. The ridge of high pressure sitting...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Cool and windy end to the week

Friday will be cloudy, cooler and very windy with scattered rain/snow showers. The wind will be the big issue with gusts from 40 to 50 mph possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. For that reason, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area. Temps will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Windy and warmer Wednesday Forecast

Windy conditions will continue at times through Thursday morning, strongest across the Santa Barbara south coast and most of the mountains. Temperatures will remain above normal this week, primarily in the upper 60s to upper 70s. A significant cooling trend is expected by the weekend with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Much warmer temperatures expected again next week.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MassLive.com

Spring arrives with mild and windy late-March weather, followed by late-week temperature drop and rain

The first full day of spring arrived to Massachusetts Monday with relatively mild temperatures forecast for a late March day. After the official Spring Equinox Sunday at 11:33 a.m., Monday marked the first complete day of the new season. The Northern Hemisphere is now more tilted toward the sun than the Southern Hemisphere is, providing it with longer daylight hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chicago Tribune

First day of spring brings warmer-than-average temperatures in Chicago, forecasters say

Spring has officially sprung, and the season is off to a warmer start than usual, forecasters say. On Sunday, the average temperature for the area will be around 60 degrees, according to Todd Kluber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But winds in the area will make temperatures feel a bit cooler. “Looks like we’ll have a light breeze here this afternoon, so downtown we’re only ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Geomagnetic storm alert issued as Solar particles threaten to slam into Earth

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a space weather alert for Thursday afternoon in advance of an expected geomagnetic storm that could impact electronics, satellites and communications. NOAA’s space weather prediction centre issued the alert for a moderate geomagnetic storm just before 5pm GMT (12pm EST) for areas north of 55 degrees latitude, the parallel line running through Canada, the UK and Russia, including the cities of Thompson, Newcastle upon Tyne, and Omsk, respectively. The geomagnetic storm could cause voltage fluctuations in electronics, dampen radio frequency communications and pose a hazard to low altitude satellites by...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy