Augusta, GA

John Daly spent the Masters hanging out with Hooters waitresses

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

John Daly thrived at the 2022 Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga. last week.

The 55-year-old pro golfer spent most of Masters week at Hooters, where his big tent was set up in the parking lot outside Augusta National to sell merchandise to fans — a tradition Daly has continued with the restaurant chain since 1997.

Daly posed for photos with a number of Hooters girls that shared the snaps to Instagram. He was pictured holding a cigarette in one photo, while others showed him smiling with Hooters girls, who posed with autographed merchandise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcEmNyXM845 https://www.instagram.com/p/CcEfM-1Mrxg

“I told @pga_johndaly he was a badass… he said I was too😎,” one Hooters girl wrote on Instagram.

Daly, who spends most of his playing time on the Champions Tour, previously advertised his Hooters appearance in a post on Instagram during Masters week. He last played at the Masters in 2006.

Last month, Daly released his country second album, “Whiskey & Water,” which features Willie Nelson.

Comments / 0

Sports
