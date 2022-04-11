ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney heir comes out as transgender

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0032_0f5nURLI00

Story at a glance

  • Disney family member Charlee Disney has said they are transgender. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s heavily criticized response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prevents educators from teaching their students about sexual orientation or gender identity.
  • Charlee and their family have pledged to match up to $500,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign after the organization refused a $5 million donation from Disney CEO Bob Chapek.
  • Roy P. Disney, Charlee’s father, wrote in an email to the HRC that “equality matters” to his family.

A member of the Disney family has publicly come out as transgender amid the company’s chaotic response to Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education Law — known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — and public feud with the state’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, pledging to match hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

The HRC last month refused a $5 million donation from Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek, who has been criticized for fumbling the company’s response to the Florida law, which prevents primary school educators in the state from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Public school teachers through high school in Florida will also be barred from addressing those topics in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students when the law takes effect this summer. The first legal challenge to the law was filed late last month by advocacy groups Equality Florida, Family Equality and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

In an appeal to the HRC obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Disney family member Roy P. Disney — the grandson of the company’s co-founder and great-nephew to Walt Disney — wrote, “Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Roy Disney, along with his wife, Sheri Disney, and their two children, announced last week that the family would be matching up to $500,000 in donations to the HRC. Charlee Disney, who came out to their family as transgender four years ago, had announced at the organization’s annual dinner in Los Angeles last month that the family would be matching up to $250,000 in donations.

“I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” Charlee Disney, a high school biology and environmental science teacher, told the LA Times in an interview last week. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

Speaking to the LA Times alongside her child, Sheri Disney said she had been disappointed by the company’s lukewarm response to the Florida law. Chapek had initially told Disney employees that the company, which is one of Florida’s largest employers, would not be coming out publicly against the then-bill, claiming that corporate statements don’t really affect political outcomes and are often “weaponized by one side or the other.”

The Disney CEO after pushback from employees eventually said he opposed the measure, though his statement came only after the bill had been passed by the state legislature. DeSantis signed the bill into law on March 28.

Charlee Disney told the LA Times that they had identified as gay for years before they came out as transgender.

“I had very few openly gay role models,” they said. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”

Charlee Disney added that legislation like “Don’t Say Gay” in Florida will only make life more difficult for trans young people, who already face high rates of depression and suicidality.

“Then to put something like this law on top of that?,” they said. “They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”

But Charlee Disney, at least at home, seems to have the love and support of those who matter most.

“I have a trans kid, and I love my kid no matter what,” Sheri Disney told the LA Times.

Comments / 1118

Guest # 46
3d ago

Well Disney World is just another place I can put on the “do not visit list “. They need the people, more then we need them .

Reply(40)
427
Jerry Beyer
3d ago

When an author leaves out that the law only applies to students through 3rd grade, then you know that the author is not being honest.

Reply(11)
291
Guest # 46
3d ago

Disney has raise their price enormously over the last few years. I’m sure I can find a more reasonably priced vacation somewhere else in the USA .

Reply(6)
245
Related
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Radar Online.com

Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash For Calling Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas 'Not The Rightful Winner' In Swimming Championship

Former Olympic gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas winning the women's NCAA Swimming Championship. The former California gubernatorial nominee said the 22-year-old swimmer was "not the rightful winner," naming second place winner Emma Weyant as the true victor of the final race. Article...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Racism#The Human Rights Campaign#Hrc#Republican#Lgbtq
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy