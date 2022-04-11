Porto's Bakery opens newest location in Northridge on Tuesday

Porto's much-anticipated newest location in Northridge is finally opening Tuesday.

(credit: Porto's Bakery)

A grand opening celebration is set for Porto's newest location, at Tampa Avenue and Nordhoff Street. The 24,150-square-foot bakery was built at the site of the former Sears Auto Center at the Northridge Fashion Center , where the bakery drummed up excitement about the new location with a presence at the weekly farmer's market.

"From the moment we decided to call this amazing community our newest home, we knew this location was going to be special," the bakery posted on social media. "You welcomed us with open arms, you never missed a farmer's market, and you waited patiently while we worked through unprecedented times to bring our family bakery to your neighborhood."

The project was repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic — it's original projected opening date was December 2020, then was pushed to April of 2021. During the delays Porto's had been busy recruiting team members for the new location, holding several job fairs.

The Northridge location will be the sixth Porto's Bakery in Southern California. The bakery got its start in Glendale, expanded to Burbank, then in rather quick succession, opened locations in Downey, Buena Park, and West Covina.