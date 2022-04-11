Advocates call for better bus services for New York City students

Local leaders are calling for raises for home care workers as the New York state budget deadline approaches. Rep. Ritchie Torries and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson say that more than half of home care workers in New York are living below the poverty line. Torres and Gibson are calling...
Article contributed by Jaclyn K. Ruocco, Esq., Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. New York employers in the hospitality industry are no strangers to the constant proliferation of labor laws they must keep up with in order to avoid substantial penalties and expensive lawsuits. Now, just as the hustle to comply...
NEW YORK -- The NYPD may have caught the man it believes is responsible for Tuesday's mass shooting on the N train in Brooklyn, but many frightened New Yorkers are still saying "What about the next time?"It's a good question and as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Mayor Eric Adams is already on the case.There may have been a major increase in cops on the subway on Wednesday, but for many commuters the bigger question is how do you prevent another guy with a gun, a hatchet, smoke bombs, or something even worse, from getting into the system.Riders are worried."After this...
NEW YORK -- With cases on the rise again, New York City health officials are considering raising the COVID alert level to "code yellow."There's growing concern about a spring surge across the country, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among the 27 states reporting a rise in infections over the past week. Health officials say hospitalization rates have been slower to show an uptick, but they are increasing, mostly among those who are unvaccinated. Now, they're issuing new guidelines. With some COVID restrictions slowly inching their way back, it's a familiar feeling again around the city. New York City Health + Hospitals...
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Alexandra Capellini has known she wanted to be a doctor since she was 7. That's when the Brooklyn native was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer...
Progressive organizations and criminal justice advocacy groups are moving to counteract a push in Albany to make changes to New York's recent package of changes to the state's bail and evidence discovery laws, as well as how juveniles are treated in the court system. The latest efforts comes from more...
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's board of education is hiring retired teachers to reduce the shortage of educators.The BOE says it will take advantage of new legislation approved earlier this month.It allows them to hire retired teachers who qualify.More than 40 retired educators have expressed interest in returning to the classroom.
There is a lot on the line for environmentalists in the New York state budget. They are looking to fund the state’s ambitious transition to green energy and they want to do it in a way that ensures racial and social equity. But they are facing strong headwinds with...
More than 100 bills being considered in 33 states aim to target transgender people’s access to athletics, accurate identification and healthcare. Proposed legislation in New Hampshire would require state-issued IDs to label genders based on the state’s definition of biological sex. The bill, which also addresses further restricting...
NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- Bergen County homeowners and officials are demanding answers from a water company after major flooding last week in New Milford.Some say the company could do more to mitigate flooding in the area, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.Andrew Tinker is fed up. His basement was underwater and his family was one of many who had to be rescued. He said it was the fifth time in 20 years that his home flooded."It's extremely inconvenient because I have a lot of stuff going on. I got no hot water now, no heat. So that's a challenge," Tinker said....
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams has recognized Juneteenth, making it a paid holiday for city employees.June 19th marks the day in 1865, two month after the end of the Civil War, and more than two years after the emancipation proclamation, that enslaved Black people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they had been freed. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.
NEW YORK -- New York state has issued licenses for farmers to grow marijuana for state dispensaries in the first step on the road to selling recreational pot.As CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, the state has given 52 cannabis cultivation sites for farms across the state. They will feed the first products that would hit the market later this year.Last spring, former governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation approving adult use of cannabis, in part because he said the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences.RELATED STORY: New Jersey to begin recreational marijuana sales on April 21Thursday's move is the first step in the process in getting marijuana onto the New York market."This allows farmers who have participated in the New York state hemp research project to put seeds in the ground, to lead the way with developing cannabis for our New York state market, and they will be providing the product for our sellers and manufacturers later this year," Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said.What's next? Dispensary licenses will be issued later this year, and then those stores can be opened. Cannabis would be available for adult recreational use by the beginning of 2023.
A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
NEW YORK -- Building service workers rallied on the East Side on Wednesday.They're calling on the Real Estate Advisory Board to agree to a new contract.It would cover 32,000 workers across New York City, including porters, doorpersons and superintendents.Workers want wage increases and employer-paid health care for families.A vote by workers is expected Wednesday night to give their bargaining committee the power to call for a strike if deemed necessary.More than 3,000 buildings and 555,000 apartments citywide could be impacted.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- Following widespread condemnation from federal lawmakers to the governor, an apology was issued by the Long Island resident who made anti-Semitic remarks at a public board meeting.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday, there is still more fallout from the incident.A menorah outside a Rockville Centre home is supposed to a symbol of light."The ultimate triumph of good over evil," Rabbi Mendel Gurkov said.Gurkov runs the Chabad of Rockville Centre and lives there. Last week, resident Michelle Zangari told the village board of trustees at a public meeting, "There's now a menorah at least 8 feet tall...
TRENTON, N.J. -- Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.Murphy's announcement on Twitter comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana."This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry," Murphy said.RELATED STORY: New York farmers receive licenses to grow recreational marijuana for state dispensariesThe news comes about a year after the state's regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved...
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' COVID diagnosis has put the spotlight on a new surge in the disease in the Big Apple. Hospitalizations are starting to tick up, there are new hospital visitation rules, and with Passover and Easter celebrations this weekend the health commissioner is advising New Yorkers to take new precautions.Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Adams took all the right steps when he started feeling ill, but with lots of holidays, sporting events, and concerts coming up, he wants to make sure all New Yorkers do the right thing, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday."We are going to see...
NEW YORK -- As part of an effort to address inequities and create safer birth experiences, the New York state Department of Health released a new report on maternal mortality.The report found there were 41 pregnancy-related deaths in New York state in 2018.According to the report, 78% of these deaths were found to be preventable.In 46% of all pregnancy-related deaths, discrimination was found to play a probable or definite role.Black women were found to be five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women.
Comments / 0