Driverless Cruise vehicle baffles San Francisco police on bizarre sidewalk drive

 1 day ago

San Francisco police officers had a unique traffic stop earlier this month. Their suspect was no one.

Video showed officers pulling over a driverless Cruise vehicle in San Francisco's Richmond District, before officers approached the driver's side window to find no human in the seat.

Suddenly, the Cruise vehicle then took off, driving for several feet through an intersection and down the street before coming to a stop, video showed.

Cruise commented on Twitter saying, "The vehicle yielded to the nearest safe location for a traffic stop."

The company said it works closely with San Francisco Police Department on how to interact with these autonomous vehicles, according to a later Twitter reply.

A traffic citation was not issued to the company.

