UEFA

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

By Reuters
 3 days ago
April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side were charged, with the offences of their fans including throwing of objects. read more

The Appeals Body of European soccer's governing body said it had ordered a partial closure of Atletico's stadium in the next UEFA competition match they host.

"Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats," UEFA said in a statement.

It also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" and the UEFA logo on it.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

