Steve-O Bringing X-Rated Comedy Show To Eastern Iowa

By Dwyer, Michaels
 1 day ago
If you've followed Jackass for any amount of time, or even watched a clip, you know Steve-O. He's the one who stuck a fish hook through his cheek and used himself as shark bait, sat in the porta-potty slingshot, and put a colony of bees on his junk....

