MERCED, Calif. — A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Merced on Monday. According to Madera CHP, a 24-year-old man, who is yet to be identified was driving a Toyota Tacoma going southbound on Highway 41, north of Road 406 when he made an unsafe turn. This, resulted in him going off the roadway and hitting an embankment that made the truck overturn on its side and twist clockwise onto the northbound lane.

MERCED, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO