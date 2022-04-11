Officials: Nebraska wildfire about half contained by Sunday

Wildfires fueled by dry, windy conditions forced evacuations near Boulder, Colorado, in late March, after a string of fires the previous weeks damaged homes in Texas and Florida. They were a sharp reminder to be prepared for what forecasters warn is likely to be a risky spring for wildfires, particularly in the Plains and Southwest. I’m a fire ecologist and director of the Southern Fire Exchange for the University of Florida. Here are six terms you’ll often hear when people talk about wildfires that are useful to understand, both for preparing for fire season and gauging the risk when fires start. Percent...

