Nebraska State

Officials: Nebraska wildfire about half contained by Sunday

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
EDISON, Neb. (AP) — State officials say a wildfire in southern Nebraska that destroyed some homes and produced thick smoke that led to the...

Panhandle Post

Nebraska wildfire has stopped spreading, authorities say

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities announced Saturday that they are making headway battling a wildfire in southern Nebraska. The fire ballooned Friday to 30,000 acres or about 47 square miles. But the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said it hasn’t spread further since then. The post said that crews,...
NEBRASKA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
