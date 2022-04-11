ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Homemade gifts, activities to help you celebrate Easter

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Easter Sunday is right around the corner and for some Christians...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

20 Best Easter Toys to Gift Boys of All Ages

Finding the best Easter gift can be tough, especially when you need enough treats and toys to fill an entire Easter basket. If you're shopping for Easter toys for the boys in your family, ET found some of the hottest toys, including a couple of TikTok-approved options. After the Magic...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

16 Easter Gift Ideas for Babies and Their Baskets

Easter is right around the corner. Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or even an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than getting to ring in the holiday with your child — especially if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. And getting to put together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.
LIFESTYLE
LivingCheap

Inexpensive ways to celebrate a meaningful Easter

A meaningful family Easter celebration doesn’t have to entail a springtime spending spree, especially if you’ve just finished paying off the bills from Christmas. Here are ways to enjoy the holiday while keeping to a budget. Prioritize meaningful family time. Over the past couple of years we’ve learned...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Chocolate#Parade#Christians
CBS 46

Hosea Helps to giveaway free food for Easter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families will receive free food Sunday thanks to an Atlanta non-profit. Hosea Helps will host its Easter Blessings drive-thru event Sunday, from 11 a.m - 3 p.m. at its headquarters to empower families in the metro. The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies...
ATLANTA, GA
L.A. Weekly

Many Ways To Celebrate Easter in L.A.

Easter this year falls on April 17, which is coming quickly! Easter is such a fun holiday with great traditions and memories. Since having kids, Easter has been even more fun and special because of how much my kids love it. Easter baskets, the Easter bunny, dying eggs, and egg hunts all are great memories and bring the kids so much joy. We love to start our Easter mornings going to church as a family and then, of course, brunch! In L.A., there are many church options for all ages. Whether you are a part of a church, or it is your first time going, there is a variety of options nearby.
MALIBU, CA
WVNews

On Target Church plans Easter celebration

THORNTON — Last Easter, the congregation of On Target Church was feeling blessed to have a new — though unfinished — church. This Easter, parishioners will celebrate in a finished church that includes room to grow. Two years ago, Pastor Gary Weaver and his wife, Melissa, began...
THORNTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
marthastewart.com

Homemade Easter Basket Handles

Find out how to make these transformative handles using basket strips and ribbon, which mean you can turn anything into an Easter basket this year. Why stick to traditional Easter baskets alone when decorating for the holiday? Instead, let the springtime staples inform your tabletop centerpieces by making a few vessels complete with basket-inspired handles. To get stated, fill a serving bowl, planter, or compote with soil, moss, and spring blooms. Then, grab a few flexible wooden strips used for basket-weaving. Cut them to length (ours measure 40 inches), cover one side with double-sided tape, and adhere a ribbon of the same width. Flip it over and repeat, then bend it into an arc and stick it into the moss, securing it to the container's sides with removable adhesive dots (which peel right off post-holiday). Knot extra ribbon on one side, and you've created a masterpiece of a centerpiece.
LIFESTYLE
Romesentinel.com

Rescue Mission to celebrate Easter

ROME — The Rome Rescue Mission invites the community for an Easter Celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17. The dining room will be open, and meals will be available for takeout. Easter meals will be delivered on Good Friday, April 15, to the...
ROME, NY
CBS 46

Decatur church distributes $10,000 in free gas cards

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A Decatur congregation received a different type of blessing: free gas. Ray of Hope Christian Church distributed 400 $25 gift cards to QuikTrip Saturday morning. Senior Pastor Cynthia L. Hale called fuel a “basic need.”. “People must go to work and must carry on their...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

UniverSoul Circus returns to Old Turner Field in April

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After taking two years off because of the pandemic, Atlanta’s own UniverSoul Circus is returning to Old Turner Field April 14. The highly interactive show has brought eccentric flavor from around the globe the past 29 years. Acts this season include Ringmaster Donald “N.O.” Long,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Loved with all they had:’ Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville victims

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities raise the reward money in the triple murder of a family at a gun store in Coweta County as the Grantville community continues to mourn. Tommy Hawk, his wife Evelyn, and their grandson Luke were all shot and killed at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on Bohannon road, around 5:30 Friday night. Investigators said whoever killed the family members, who owned the store, also stole about 40 guns, and took off with the camera DVR.
GRANTVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy