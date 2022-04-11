WorkForce WV encourages West Virginians to apply for the Job Jumpstart Program, announces more than 12,500 approved applicants

CHARLESTON, (WV) — WorkForce West Virginia encourages West Virginians who are returning to work to apply for the Job Jumpstart Program (JJP). Since its launch in January, 14,685 West Virginians have applied and 12,533 have been approved to participate in the program. The JJP provides a one-time, $1,500 payment to eligible West Virginians. Payment distribution to approved applicants began in late February.

“The Job Jumpstart Program has had a very successful kickoff and we encourage West Virginians who are returning to work or who have completed a training or certification program to continue to apply for these funds,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Currently, nearly 86 percent of applicants have met the requirements and qualify for this program. WorkForce West Virginia remains committed to assisting West Virginians experiencing unemployment and providing access to necessary resources.”

The JJP was created to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce. Those eligible for the program include:

West Virginia residents who have not previously received a JJP payment and one of the following:

Receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), were unemployed or underemployed and have become employed since January 1, 2022 and maintain employment for 8 consecutive weeks working 32 or more hours per week, or enroll and complete an approved certification program and/or approved WorkForce West Virginia training program from January 1 to August 12

Were unemployed or underemployed (working less than 32 hours per week) and have become employed since January 1, 2022 and maintain employment for 8 consecutive weeks working 32 or more hours per week

Enroll and complete an approved certification program and/or approved WorkForce West Virginia training program from January 1 to August 12

Individuals are required to register with WorkForce West Virginia and complete the pre-screening questionnaire. WorkForce West Virginia will review all submitted applications and required verification documents to determine eligibility. Once an application is reviewed and approved, the $1,500 payment will be processed and distributed.

The post WorkForce WV encourages West Virginians to apply for the Job Jumpstart Program, announces more than 12,500 approved applicants appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .