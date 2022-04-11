Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,430 New WV Business Registrations for March 2022

Charleston, (W.Va.) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,430 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2022 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.95% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Fayette, Lincoln and Berkeley counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 20 new business entities were registered in Summers County in March 2022. In Fayette County, 44 businesses registered. Lincoln County saw 9 new business registrations and Berkeley County registered 143 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of March were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Berkeley County successfully registered 143 businesses in March 2022. Kanawha County reported 141 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 98 businesses registered. Jefferson County saw 82 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 80 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,831 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 30.0% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

Businesses, both for-profit and non-profit, registered with the Secretary of State are required to file an annual report each year. All reports can be filed online at Business4WV.gov for $25 – no third-party services are required. The deadline for annual reports is July 1, 2022.

Nearly all other business filings may also be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.

The post Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,430 New WV Business Registrations for March 2022 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .