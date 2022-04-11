ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown public access site to remain open with limited parking during construction

By WVDNR
 3 days ago
SHEPHERDSTOWN, (WV) — The public access site on the Potomac River in Shepherdstown will remain open during construction of a water plant improvement project. However, parking near the boat ramp will be limited.

Construction activity associated with the water plant project will take approximately 15 months to complete. During this period, construction activity is expected to occupy much of the parking area at the access site.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is working with the City of Shepherdstown to improve the public access site once construction is completed. These improvements may include increased parking for anglers and boaters that utilize this popular access site.

The Blade

Craig Bridge's electrical gremlin proves elusive to repair workers

Anyone whose car has ever developed an electrical gremlin that the repair shop took a week to find and fix can sympathize with Madison Krell. Now just magnify that by five different levels of electrical relays, switches, and wiring, and the magnitude of the challenge the Ohio Department of Transportation’s engineer in charge of maintaining the Craig Memorial Bridge faces in working to get the bridge working again.
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

