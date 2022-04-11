Shepherdstown public access site to remain open with limited parking during construction

SHEPHERDSTOWN, (WV) — The public access site on the Potomac River in Shepherdstown will remain open during construction of a water plant improvement project. However, parking near the boat ramp will be limited.

Construction activity associated with the water plant project will take approximately 15 months to complete. During this period, construction activity is expected to occupy much of the parking area at the access site.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is working with the City of Shepherdstown to improve the public access site once construction is completed. These improvements may include increased parking for anglers and boaters that utilize this popular access site.

