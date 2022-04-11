ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Zoo to host Adult Prom Night

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DH4uv_0f5nReu400

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo is giving adults the chance to experience prom again in the zoo's first ever Adult Prom Night.

The Virginia Zoo wants to see who has what it takes to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. The adult prom takes place this Saturday at 5 p.m. Gates will close at 7:30 p.m., and the event will end at 8:30 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to meet Animal Ambassadors and see the animals in their habitats until 7 p.m.

The night will then continue at the Event Pavilion with throwback tunes, a photo station to snap a photo for memories, and the royal court will be crowned by special guests.

Prom attire from any decade is highly encouraged.

Samples of the new Zoo brew and Slow Pour Pils by O’Connor Brewing will be available. All guests will receive one drink ticket good for beer or wine. Concessions, additional beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The Zoo will have food catered from Cast Iron Catering, Capt’n Crabby, Hangry’s and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

This event is only for 21+ and IDs will be checked at the gate.

Tickets are $15.95 for members and $25.95 for non-members. Train ride tickets are also available for $3.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Tulsa senior living community hosts prom night

TULSA, Okla. — Bellarose, an assisted living and memory care community held a prom night last week for their residents. The residents dressed up and took to the floor for a few dances!. The theme was black and gold, and couples danced and enjoyed the night like they were...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Augusta Free Press

The best restaurants to visit for a romantic night out in Virginia

Virginia is the state that’s known as ‘The Mother Of Presidents’ as it’s been the birthplace of eight presidents to date – but it’s also the state of romance and boasts an impressive array of restaurants and eateries that are perfect for a loved-up rendezvous. We round up some of the best of them below.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Prom Night#Wine#The Virginia Zoo#Animal Ambassadors#Cast Iron Catering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Local teen leaves American Idol

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Crozet resident who earned a spot on this season of American Idol says she is dropping out. Kenedi Anderson earned a platinum ticket, which allowed her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. In a tweet, Anderson only stated that her leaving...
CROZET, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy