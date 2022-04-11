ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

‘Planes Trains And Automobiles Chugga Chugga Choo Choo’ Saturday

By Wes
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Chugga Chugga Choo Choo" Saturday at the Historic Ace Of Clubs House in Downtown Texarkana. This great event will be held at the famous "Ace OF Clubs House" in downtown Texarkana. This event is a part of three...

mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Majic 93.3

Back In The Day, The Texarkana ‘Sky Slide’

I found a little piece of Texarkana from the late 60s. We had a huge slide on Stateline in Texarkana Arkansas called 'The Sky Slide'. I am a member of a Facebook group called 'Remember In Texarkana' and I found this video of the 'Sky Slide' in Texarkana. It is hard to believe that Texarkana looked like this over 50 years ago. I did want to do a comparison of a couple of shots of the video compared to today.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Eerie Glimpse Inside Texarkana’s Abandoned McCartney Hotel

You can't help but notice it when your downtown Hotel McCartney is the tallest building in Texarkana and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The now-abandoned 10-story building still stands as mostly a shell of Texarkana's past. Back in its glory days the prestigious McCartney hotel was built in 1929 and was named after W.A. McCartney, Sr. a prominent Texarkana citizen.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Community Clean-up & Trash-Off All Across Texarkana Texas This Saturday

Ready for some big spring cleaning? The city of Texarkana, Texas along with Texas A&M Texarkana are ready to help you with a big day this Saturday, April 9. Texarkana is participating in the statewide Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off and in conjunction with Texas A&M University Texarkana's Big Event a day of service. It's the Community Clean Up and Trash Off.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilbur Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Amtrak#Trains#Q A#Texarkana Museum
Majic 93.3

Two Free Easter Egg Hunts This Weekend April 9 & 10 in Texarkana

Easter is on its way, Sunday, April 17. But the Easter fun for the kiddos starts up this weekend in Texarkana. Every child loves grabbing their Easter basket and looking for all those colorful Easter eggs. Parents and grandparents always get a kick out of watching the kids run around frantically hunting for Easter eggs. The ones that are so much fun to watch are the littlest hunters, especially on their very first Easter Egg Hunt when they discover there is candy in those eggs!
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Tip Toe Through The Tulips in Hot Springs, Arkansas This Weekend

The beauty of the Spring season is in full display with thousands of tulips in full bloom at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That's right, you don't have to go to Holland to see over 150,000 Dutch Tulips in every color imaginable in this park-like setting. You will totally be immersed as you stroll over stone bridges, winding trails, and see dazzling waterfalls at Garvan Woodland Gardens. This weekend is the peak season for viewing the Tulip Extravaganza that even musician, Tiny Tim would love to go tiptoeing through the tulips. However, tulips will not be the only thing you will see this weekend, there are other colorful varieties of flowers that are springing to life as well. Daffodils, hyacinths, azaleas, and more. Most flowers bloom around this time of the month into late April depending on weather conditions.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Majic 93.3

See The Movie ‘Hop’ Under The Stars For Free Saturday

Make plans now to see the movie 'Hop' under the stars for free this Saturday in Atlanta Texas. The movie is part of a great event going on in downtown Atlanta Texas. Atlanta is only a short 30-minute drive and there are great kid-friendly activities planned for the day. It begins at 6 pm at Woods Park at 210 E. Hiram downtown Atlanta. There will be Easter crafts and games and the movie will begin at 7 PM. There will be free popcorn and water provided. Just make sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets so that you can comfortably enjoy the movie.
ATLANTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cars
Majic 93.3

Stay in this Awesome ‘Old West’ Town Not Far From Texarkana

Summer is fast approaching and if you're looking for something fun and different to do that isn't far from Texarkana then you really need to check this out. You and your family will be transported back in time to the old wild west when you stay at Diamonds Old West Cabins in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. They have seven uniquely 'old west' themed cabins. The great thing is you can experience the old west with modern conveniences. Plus there is a General Store and fun activities for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy