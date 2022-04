GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new City of Greenville sign will be going up in the western part of the city. It will be located off I-587 as you enter the city. Major P.J. Connelly said city council has been discussing a new sign since before the coronavirus pandemic. However, COVID-19 closed down the process. […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO