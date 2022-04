Slade Bolden could be another Alabama football receiver drafted. Since Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa, Alabama football has been known for elite receivers. Julio Jones will be in the Hall of Fame, and stars like Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley followed in his footsteps. We’ve seen four receivers taken in the first round of the past two drafts, and Jameson Williams could make it five.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO