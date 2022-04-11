ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

By WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Gauging mixed climate extreme value distributions in tropical cyclone regions

In tropical cyclone (TC) regions, tide gauge or numerical hindcast records are usually of insufficient length to have sampled sufficient cyclones to enable robust estimates of the climate of TC-induced extreme water level events. Synthetically-generated TC populations provide a means to define a broader set of plausible TC events to better define the probabilities associated with extreme water level events. The challenge is to unify the estimates of extremes from synthetically-generated TC populations with the observed records, which include mainly non-TC extremes resulting from tides and more frequently occurring atmospheric-depression weather and climate events. We find that extreme water level measurements in multiple tide gauge records in TC regions, some which span more than 100Â years, exhibit a behaviour consistent with the combining of two populations, TC and non-TC. We develop an equation to model the combination of two populations of extremes in a single continuous mixed climate (MC) extreme value distribution (EVD). We then run statistical simulations to show that long term records including both historical and synthetic events can be better explained using MC than heavy-tailed generalised EVDs. This has implications for estimating extreme water levels when combining synthetic cyclone extreme sea levels with hindcast water levels to provide actionable information for coastal protection.
ENVIRONMENT
The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#Extreme Weather#Mombasa#Ap
studyfinds.org

Baby boomers are the new climate change villains, study claims

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Are baby boomers driving climate change? A new study says older adults are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other age group now. In fact, researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that people over 60 accounted for 25 percent of these emissions in 2005. However, that number jumped to 33 percent in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Climate Change Expected to Make Allergy Season Longer and More Intense: Study

Climate change is affecting our pollen season, leading to more intense allergies for a longer period of time, according to a recent study. University of Michigan climate scientists used computer simulations of 15 different US plant pollens to calculate how much worse the allergy season could get by the year 2100.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Study of Alaska's Air Pollution Could Hold Clues for Best Practices in Planning for Arctic Climate Change

In the pristine expanse of Alaska’s interior lies a dirty secret: some of the most polluted winter air in the United States can be found in and around Fairbanks. The Fairbanks North Star Borough, which includes Alaska’s second largest city, routinely exceeds limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for particle pollution that can be inhaled and cause myriad health problems.
FAIRBANKS, AK
KTAL

Concerned scientists probe sea urchin deaths in Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Sea urchins are dying across the Caribbean at a pace scientists say could rival a mass die-off that last occurred in 1983, alarming many who warn the trend could further decimate already frail coral reefs in the region. Dive shops first began reporting...
WILDLIFE
AFP

New aid convoys for Ethiopia's Tigray after truce

New aid convoys were in or on their way to Ethiopia's conflict-ravaged Tigray region Thursday, humanitarian agencies said, the latest deliveries to take advantage of a truce between the country's warring sides.  The TPLF's withdrawal from the two regions neighbouring Tigray was a key condition set by the government when it announced a humanitarian truce on March 24.
TWITTER
Reuters

Enel to accelerate growth in Brazil's renewable energy

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) is planning to ramp up its growth in renewable power in Brazil in the coming years with new investments in onshore solar and wind generation plants, the company's Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Thursday. Brazil already accounts for 40% of Enel's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy