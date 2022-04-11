ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

By WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this...

