Houston Symphony Presents Magical Family Concert Wands And Wizards: Music From Harry Potter & More On April 23

For those who don’t have a South by Southwest badge or wristband, here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 17-23. SXSW public concerts at Auditorium Shores and Waterloo Park. You don’t need no stinkin’ badges for this pair of SXSW-presented three-night runs. The Auditorium Shores series of free concerts, a longstanding SXSW tradition, go from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning Thursday with an all-Austin bill of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Heartless Bastards, Trail of Dead, Kalu & the Electric Joint and Croy & the Boys. Friday’s rock lineup includes Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the Warning, the Dumes and Jane & the Jungle. Saturday’s bill features Houndmouth, Mt. Joy and Susannah Joffe. The ticketed Waterloo Park shows begin at 7 p.m. and are $95 each for Young Thug and Gunna on Thursday, Kygo with Frank Walker and Forester on Friday, and Shawn Mendez with Sebastián Yatra on Saturday. waterloogreenway.org and sxsw.com. — P.B.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO