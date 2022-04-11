ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Symphony Presents Magical Family Concert Wands And Wizards: Music From Harry Potter & More On April 23

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Symphony continues their PNC Family Series with the magical and spell-binding program, Wands & Wizards: Music from Harry Potter & More, at 10 and 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 23. In-person tickets are now available at houstonsymphony.org/wizards. For his final concert as Associate Conductor with the Houston...

