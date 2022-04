ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department released a new video of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly robbery in Midtown Atlanta this week. According to police, Desmond Key was walking out of a high-rise condo, near Juniper and 7th streets, Monday around 3 a.m. when two people got out of a dark-gray four-door sedan. Police said the thieves robbed 35-year-old and shot and killed him. Investigators believe the robbery was targeted.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO