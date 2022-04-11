Central Fort Bend Chamber to host 4 th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on April 22, 2022

Join Downtown Muscatine/GMCCI for this year’s Girls Getaway on April 2. Girls Getaway starts out with a delicious brunch with a complimentary mimosa at the Merrill Hotel in their gorgeous grand ballroom! Enjoy a fabulous style show by The HallTree Boutique and have a chance to win great door prizes from our favorite local businesses! Following the morning program, grab your swag bag and head out for a day of shopping in Historic Downtown Muscatine.

