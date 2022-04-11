Central Fort Bend Chamber to host 4 th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on April 22, 2022

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Chambers; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Waller; Wharton Tornado Watch 58 remains valid until 8 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 13 counties Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Waller Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.
