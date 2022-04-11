ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Central Fort Bend Chamber to host 4 th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on April 22, 2022

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leadership Fort Bend Alumni Division of the Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host the 4th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3:00 – 8:00. The event will be held at Dry...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Frogtown to host 9th Annual Crawfish Festival in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 9th Annual Crawfish Fest is taking place this weekend in Phenix City. This year’s crawfish crop is looking very delicious. Right now, you can buy a $15 ticket to get one and a half pounds of freshly cooked Louisiana crawfish, smoked sausage, potatoes and corn.
PHENIX CITY, AL
CW33

Fort Worth Zoo hosting 23rd annual Zoo Run 5K, 1K fun run

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — We are moving into Spring and what better way to celebrate the weather than with a fun, family-friendly run. The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its 23 annual Zoo Run on April 2. Join the zoo for some family-friendly competition, where you can participate in a 5K or a 1K.
FORT WORTH, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Chambers; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Waller; Wharton Tornado Watch 58 remains valid until 8 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 13 counties Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Waller Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhole#Crawfish#Central Fort Bend Chamber#Dry Creek Social Club#Fort Bend Program#The Cornhole Sponsors#Sienergy#Crimson Realty#Burgers Fries#Swinging Door Bbq#Team Registrations
WEAR

Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce hosts 62nd Annual Pace Awards

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce hosted the 62nd Annual Pace Awards banquet at the Blue Wahoos stadium Thursday night. This year it was dedicated to the outstanding and exhausting work of our healthcare workers. Eight awards were given out to those who've made a positive impact...
PENSACOLA, FL
QuadCities.com

Downtown Muscatine/GMCCI to Host Annual Girls Getaway Event on April 2

Join Downtown Muscatine/GMCCI for this year’s Girls Getaway on April 2. Girls Getaway starts out with a delicious brunch with a complimentary mimosa at the Merrill Hotel in their gorgeous grand ballroom! Enjoy a fabulous style show by The HallTree Boutique and have a chance to win great door prizes from our favorite local businesses! Following the morning program, grab your swag bag and head out for a day of shopping in Historic Downtown Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
KATC News

Eunice to host crawfish etouffee cook-off

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce will host its 35th Annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off this weekend. Festivities are set to begin Saturday, March 26th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 midnight with a Pre-Cook-off Kick-off Dance at the Barn at Lakeview Park & Beach located at 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Bend, TX
City
Richmond, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy