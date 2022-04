You have a million photos of your furry friend in your camera roll, but do you have a hand-painted portrait of them done by a professional pet artist?. This spring, give your phone (and yourself) a much-needed break and head to Savannah's Perry Lane Hotel. The swanky, pet-friendly hotel is partnering with Charleston-based artist Hannah Elliott to provide guests and their pets with the ultimate vacation keepsake.

