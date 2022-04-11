PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler vs. Nacogdoches baseball

Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9. Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).

TROUP, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO