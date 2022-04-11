PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler vs. Nacogdoches baseball

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The road to state is heating up with district track meets and spots in the area meets on the line. Cushing hosted the 22-2A district meet on Monday and Garrison took home the top team spot on the boys side and Douglass claimed the top spot on the girls side.
CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday afternoon at the Bulldogs’ Graham Field. MCC’s Elijah Rodriguez doubled to ignite a key five-run Highlanders rally in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez...
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TYLER — A funeral service for Kenneth Earl Whiteley of Tyler, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial Services for Charles “Gaylen” Gage, 74, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gage was born April 20, 1947 in Athens and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
After jumping out to the lead in the first round on Saturday, Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe kept cruising on Monday on Lake Palestine. DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee, ran away with Group A qualifying and into the Thursday’s championship round of the General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops.
Former Tyler Legacy and Brook Hill defensive back Jakelyn Morgan is transferring to Louisiana Tech University. Morgan said he will join his sister, Aaliyah Morgan, at Louisiana Tech on June 1. Morgan, a 2021 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School, spent his freshman season at the University of Arizona. As...
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team’s Tuesday night game against Texas State was canceled due to severe weather in the area. First pitch in the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 pm, but it started in a weather delay, before ultimately being canceled within the hour. Next up for the Bears is […]
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School baseball team beat Waller Tuesday night in a district 19-5A game at Cougar Field. The Cougars are now 12-9 on the season and 7-4 in district play. College Station first baseman Blake Binderup went 2-3 in the game. He hit...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan pitcher Mason Ruiz struck out 10 and tossed a 1 hitter as the Vikings beat Belton 1-0 Tuesday night at the Viking Athletic Complex. Ruiz and his Viking team-mates dealt with 2 weather delays that lasted nearly 1:40 in a game that lasted 3:47 and ended with his 10th strikout of the game. Belton’s lone hit came in the 5th inning.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 1997 Central softball team was honored Tuesday night after the current Lady Dogs team run-ruled Central Heights 16-1. The 1997 champions are the only state title for the Central softball program. The team is celebrating their 25 year anniversary. “This was special,” ‘97 3A player...
Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9. Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Killeen 14-7 in a District 12-6A showdown at the Viking Athletic Complex Tuesday evening. The Lady Vikings scored at least one run in every inning on just 4 hits. Kylie Hernandez led Bryan with 4 RBI, and Martha Alvarado had 5 strikeouts from the mound.
COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies start the grind of a week that includes four road games in five days with their Tuesday contest slated against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Whataburger Field, the home of the Houston Astros’ Double-A minor league squad. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State men’s basketball coach Cinco Boone has been named an assistant at the University of Texas Arlington. Boone, hired at ASU in 2015, led the Rams to a 129-67 record, seven Lone Star Conference tournament appearances, and four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament. This season, ASU went […]
SAN ANGELO, TX. — In between games one and two of Angelo State baseball’s series with West Texas A&M, the Belles soccer team received their tournament championship rings. The Belles, who entered the tournament as the six seed, ran the table, defeating Texas Woman’s, Texas A&M Commerce, and then Dallas Baptist. “This one was special […]
Arkansas angler Stephen Browning feels right at home in Texas. The Hot Springs resident captured Tuesday’s qualifying round, vaunting into Thursday’s championship of the General Tire Heavy Hitters presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lake Palestine. Browning caught 11 scorable bass totaling 32 pounds, 6 ounces, to win...
