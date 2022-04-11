ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO: Global COVID deaths down

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1xLt_0f5nNSpi00

Some promising news from the World Health Organization: COVID-19 deaths are still declining. The new numbers coming from the WHO's weekly update.

Global weekly cases have declined 16-percent and global deaths are down by 43-percent.

The WHO says there was an "artificial spike" in deaths the week before because of COVID-19 definition changes in some areas.

Almost 490 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the world as of April 3rd.

The WHO noted these trends come as countries change COVID-19 testing strategies.

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scientists worry virus variant may push up covid cases in U.S.

With coronavirus cases rising in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too. Experts are also keeping their eyes on another mutant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid that they say doesn’t pose much of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study predicts COVID-19 deaths will rebound when all restrictions are lifted

As COVID numbers fall and mandates lift, the question remains: Is it possible to avoid trade-offs between returning to pre-pandemic lifestyles and an uptick in COVID-19-related deaths?. To find an answer, investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Georgia Tech conducted a simulation study that projected the future...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Covid
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Citrus County Chronicle

COVID deaths in Citrus County up, cases and hospitalizations down

Citrus County saw a spike in COVID-19 deaths despite modest declines in new cases and hospitalizations. During the week ending March 17, there had been 12 reported deaths due to the coronavirus in Citrus County, double that of the previous week here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

WHO: New COVID deaths fell 17% last week, but cases rising

GENEVA – The number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week while COVID-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases that first began in January, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly report on the pandemic issued late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Seven days, 18,000 deaths: A look at omicron’s deadliest week

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WebMD

COVID and Drug Overdoses Contributed to Highest U.S. Death Toll

April 13, 2022 – The U.S. recorded its highest death total ever in 2021, with new data showing that COVID-19 deaths and drug overdoses contributed to the number. The CDC updated its provisional death tally for 2021, which showed there were 3.465 million deaths from all causes last year. That’s about 75,000 more than the record-setting total in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Global COVID-19 cases reach 500 million

As the number of known coronavirus cases worldwide hit 500 million on Tuesday, health experts called for increased testing, vaccination and contact tracing. There's been a sharp rise in known cases so far this year, from 300 million in early January to 400 million in early February and half a billion now, The New York Times reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy