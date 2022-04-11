WHO: Global COVID deaths down

Some promising news from the World Health Organization: COVID-19 deaths are still declining. The new numbers coming from the WHO's weekly update.

Global weekly cases have declined 16-percent and global deaths are down by 43-percent.

The WHO says there was an "artificial spike" in deaths the week before because of COVID-19 definition changes in some areas.

Almost 490 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the world as of April 3rd.

The WHO noted these trends come as countries change COVID-19 testing strategies.