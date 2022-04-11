ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary on Astroworld concert tragedy will be released this month

By Scripps National
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA documentary on the Astroworld concert that ended with 10 people dead will be released in some theaters this month. Ten concertgoers died and more than 300 were injured at the Astroworld concert in Houston...

Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Entertainment
Travis Scott
