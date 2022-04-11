ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Wellgosh Highlights Latest Looks From Billionaire Boys Club, Evisu & More

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from showcasing its best mid-season gear from Aries, Stüssy and Wacko Maria last month, Wellgosh returns with a fresh selection of gear from the likes of Billionaire Boys Club, Evisu, Brain Dead and more. For the last...

www.complex.com

Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection Ever — and Everything's Under $100

The body positivity movement is here to stay — that is, if influencer Katie Sturino has a say about it. The Megababe founder, author, and social media star (best known for her relatable video content on the all-too-realistic struggle of finding proper-fitting clothing as a plus-size woman) is rolling out a show-stopping fashion collection for Amazon's The Drop. For the first time, it features items in sizes 4X and 5X — making it Amazon's most size-inclusive collection ever.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaire Boys Club#Souvenir#Brain Dead#Nanamica#Orslow#Printed Daicock Jeans#Navy
Footwear News

Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York. The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Bella Hadid Wears Athleisure The Supermodel Way

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has a knack for making even athletic gear look chic. The model is an expert at keeping things casual yet stylish...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines in Silver Pumps and Matching Moto Jacket for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum injected new life into classic denim to film “America’s Got Talent” with Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandell on Saturday. While arriving in Los Angeles, the supermodel wore a flashy leather jacket. The metallic silver number featured long sleeves, as well as the style’s classic sharp collar and sleeve tabs. Klum paired the bold outerwear with a TKTOP and light-wash blue jeans, allowing it to take center stage. Oversized Balmain sunglasses completed Klum’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Korean Label OSOI Introduces Handbags and Sandals for Pre-Fall 2022

Seoul-based accessories label OSOI has unveiled new handbags and sandals in its Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook. A continuation of the brand’s contemporary style, the collection is comprised of bestselling silhouettes in updated colorways. Shades include “Butter” and “Emerald Green” in both matte and glossy finishes. Designs such as the Toni Mini and Bridge Mini are offered in salmon orange and aqua blue, as well as a striking minty hue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

WE11DONE Drops Logo Caps and Oversized Blazer in Latest Ready to Wear

Following the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, WE11DONE has dropped its latest ready-to-wear on HBX. Fitting for a sunny summer ahead are two styles of 6-panel caps embroidered with different iterations of the WE11DONE logo, coming in blue and black colorways. In terms of tops, the teddy bear graphic T-shirt adorned with glow-in-the-dark outlines stands out among the series of casual graphic and logo T-shirts. Besides basic T-shirts, an oversized suit logo blazer with a lapel collar that can be flipped up to wear as a collarless fit allows wearers a subtle dress-up. If one’s heading to the breezy beach or the mall, the cable knit vest is a practical add-on to T-shirts for a snug layered look.
APPAREL
Andre Oentoro

Fashion Accessories That Are Must-Haves in 2022

There was no time in the history of modern humans that we rejected accessories. In 2022, we have some new trends to try out and share with the world. Some items will be retiring, other ones will emerge on the scene and some old ones will get to enjoy the spotlight once again. Check out these fashion accessories for 2022 and see how you can incorporate them into your styling.
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Moschino Menswear Show Returning to Milan on June 19

Click here to read the full article. BACK HOME: Moschino is returning to present its men’s collection in Milan. The Italian brand, designed by Jeremy Scott, will stage its spring 2023 show on June 19 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which will run June 17 to 21.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022 Moschino’s last menswear collection shown in Milan was for fall 2018 and took place on Jan. 13, 2018 — an all-in-black celebration of inclusiveness and bonding, incorporating corseting and S&M bondage material. “The return to Milano to show menswear has been on my mind...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES

