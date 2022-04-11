Wellgosh Highlights Latest Looks From Billionaire Boys Club, Evisu & More

Following the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, WE11DONE has dropped its latest ready-to-wear on HBX. Fitting for a sunny summer ahead are two styles of 6-panel caps embroidered with different iterations of the WE11DONE logo, coming in blue and black colorways. In terms of tops, the teddy bear graphic T-shirt adorned with glow-in-the-dark outlines stands out among the series of casual graphic and logo T-shirts. Besides basic T-shirts, an oversized suit logo blazer with a lapel collar that can be flipped up to wear as a collarless fit allows wearers a subtle dress-up. If one’s heading to the breezy beach or the mall, the cable knit vest is a practical add-on to T-shirts for a snug layered look.
