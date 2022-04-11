ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Chilean man who was STOLEN at birth and given to a Texas couple as part of horrific forced adoption scheme reunites with his biological mother 38 YEARS after she was told he had died as a preemie

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Texas man who was adopted from Chile as a child learned only last year that he had been kidnapped from a mother who wanted him — and now, 38 years later, he has reunited with his biological family.

Tyler Graf, 38, got the shock of his life on May 22, 2021, when he was contacted by a Chilean nonprofit that informed him that he had been stolen from his family in Temuco, Chile and given up for adoption illegally.

A DNA test soon confirmed that he had, in fact, been a victim of a kidnapping scheme in the '80s that is estimated to have affected up to 8,000 to 12,000 children and families.

Now Graf — a Houston firefighter with a child of his own — has flown back to Chile for an emotional reunion with his mother and three sisters he never knew he had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9y7N_0f5nNFbV00
Tyler Graf, 38, recently reunited with his birth mother - whom he had been stolen from at birth in Chile in the '80s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCHin_0f5nNFbV00
After confirming their relationship with a DNA test last year, his mother flew to see him in Texas - and now he has traveled to Chile for the first time to visit her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoPCM_0f5nNFbV00
Graf had a happy childhood in Minnesota - and had no idea that when he was two weeks old, he was kidnapped and his mother was told that he had died

Graf had a happy childhood in Minnesota, and told Good Morning America that he was adopted 'by a very loving, caring family.'

He knew a few details about his adoption from his adoption papers, which said his birth mother was named Hilda del Carmen Quezada. She had been 26 when he was born, and the papers said that she gave him up because she couldn't afford to care for him.

'I never thought that any excuse would be good enough,' he told the New York Times in December. 'I carried that animosity, that chip on my shoulder, my whole life.'

But he was still curious about his origins, and a few years ago, he met someone who offered to help.

During a firefighter training exercise, he met a man whose mother, Marisol Rodríguez, ran a Chilean nonprofit Hijos y Madres del Silencio, which is working to reconnect families separated by forced adoptions.

These kidnappings and forced adoptions were shockingly common under the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, who actively encouraged them to reduce poverty in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PCSk_0f5nNFbV00
His adoptive family had no idea he was taken illegally, and the practice was shockingly common in Chile, which was under a dictatorship, at the time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334irh_0f5nNFbV00
A few years ago, Graf began looking into his roots and got connected to a nonprofit that figured out the truth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doe6G_0f5nNFbV00
When his mother learned he was alive, 'Every muscle in my body tightened up and squeezed the tears in my eyes. I felt like I had been hit by a bat and was seeing stars'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iU89z_0f5nNFbV00
'I feel like I’ve been in some way cheated,' Graf said. 'I mean you are playing with people’s lives for money. You are not destroying one life, you’re destroying multiple families' 

When Rodríguez got ahold of Graf's adoption papers, she saw telltale signs that suggested he was a victim to one of these schemes.

Soon, they'd confirmed the truth: Graf's mother had never wanted to give him up for adoption. He was born three months premature and she named him Sergio, but was told that he had passed away.

'Two weeks after the birth, they told me he had died,' Quezada, now 65, said. 'I asked for the body and they refused, saying it was too small.'

Looking back, Graf told KPRC: 'I can’t imagine what my birth mother went through when she lost me and grieved my death.'

Quezada told the Times that she mourned for her son every year on his birthday, never forgetting the loss.

Then, last May, she received a call from Hijos y Madres del Silencio, which told her that they believed her son was alive.

'I couldn’t digest the information,' she told the Times. 'I couldn’t grasp what was happening. Every muscle in my body tightened up and squeezed the tears in my eyes. I felt like I had been hit by a bat and was seeing stars.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pNGx_0f5nNFbV00
Quezada mourned for her son every year on his birthday, never forgetting the loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXc3T_0f5nNFbV00
Graf admitted he always carried a chip on his shoulder about his adoption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iilPd_0f5nNFbV00
A firefighter in Houston, he is now married with a child of his own

'I wanted to scream. I questioned a lot of things. The thought of if he was loved, if he ate well, if he spent time gold,' she told GMA.

Graf, too, got the news on May 22, 2021, and they were later able to confirm their relationship through DNA tests.

Graf's adoptive parents never knew that he had been stolen.

'I feel like I’ve been in some way cheated,' he said. 'I mean you are playing with people’s lives for money. You are not destroying one life, you’re destroying multiple families.'

Graf also learned he had three sisters, and began to get to know his family on Zoom.

A few weeks later, Quezada — who'd never been on an airplane before — flew to Houston to meet her son.

'It was the closest hug,' he said. 'They just left us alone in each other’s arms and we hugged and she kissed me and we just stood there crying.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chfk3_0f5nNFbV00
'It was the closest hug,' Graf said of his first meeting with his mother. 'They just left us alone in each other’s arms and we hugged and she kissed me and we just stood there crying'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSFVe_0f5nNFbV00
He also learned he has three sisters, whom he is getting to know. He fished with them on a recent trip to Chile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdUe3_0f5nNFbV00
'We’re making up for 38 years of lost time,' he said. 'Time we can’t get back'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6Xfr_0f5nNFbV00
He has founded an organization that aims to help other victims find their roots by supplying MyHeritage DNA kits

Graf recently got to fly back to Chile as well, returning to his birth place for the first time and reuniting with his birth mother once again.

The emotional moment was captured by GMA's cameras, which also filmed as he met his three sisters for the first time.

But the transition has been bittersweet, and Graf admits to feeling many different emotions.

'Now, I’m in between families. I do not want to hurt my adoptive parents' feelings or my birth mother's feelings, so it is kind of a fine balance right now. I’m trying to figure where I fit in the middle of all this,' he said.

'We’re making up for 38 years of lost time,' he said. 'Time we can’t get back.'

He has also founded an organization that aims to help other victims find their roots by supplying MyHeritage DNA kits.

Chile's stolen children: How thousands of babies were taken from their mothers and trafficked to the US, the UK, and other Western nations for adoption' during the Pinochet dictatorship

Investigations have found that thousands of children were stolen from their parents and adopted by foreign couples during Chile’s military dictatorship years.

Some 20,000 Chilean children were adopted to Western nations such as the US, the UK and Sweden in the 1970s and 80s — and now the government believes a majority were illegally removed from their biological families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGetk_0f5nNFbV00

The first cases of these forced adoptions came to light in 2014, sparking an investigations that found the problem to be horrificaly widespread.

Countless people with power were involved, including judges, lawyers, social workers, health professionals, translators, and adoption brokers.

Forged documents were commonplace, and bribery is suspected.

General Augusto Pinochet, who ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990 following a military takeover, actively encouraged oversees adoptions in the '70s and '80s as a way to cut down on poverty.

For the majority of the Pinochet dictatorship, until 1988, so-called 'strong' adoptions could only be carried out after a child had been living with their adoptive parents for two years.

This rule was bypassed by awarding the foreign parents-to-be temporary custody through a representative for the adoption agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki2d5_0f5nNFbV00
Many of the Chilean children adopted internationally during the late 1970s and early 1980s came from around the city of Temuco

The temporary custodian could then legally take the child out of the country, after which the child would be adopted in a foreign country.

However, as far as the Chilean authorities are concerned, many of these children, who are now adults in the late 30s or early 40s, still live in Chile on the addresses of social workers or adoption agency representatives awarded 'temporary custody' through the courts.

Since the government began investigating, more than 550 adoptees have been able to reconnect with their birth families — but many more victims are suspected, with about 650 irregular adoptions currently being investigated.

In October of 2018, Justice Minister Hernán Larraín told parliament the news that children may have been illegally adopted from had made him 'feel a great shame for my country.'

'The criminal investigation cannot currently state that all cases where children have been sent abroad for adoption are illegal, but a very large part are,' the Santiago Court of Appeals said in a statement, adding that they fear it would be at least 8,000 suspicious cases.

'No similar crime has ever been investigated in Chile, neither by the courts of by police. The kind of crime which are closest to this are investigations linked to crimes against human rights in a political violence context.'

Comments / 13

Anthony Rueth
3d ago

congratulations im very happy for you that you have found your biological family and mother.Im 39 and im still trying to find my family i was adopted when younger taking away from my family at 8 years old and put through foster homes for a while then adopted i didn't find my dad yet found my mom and we talked and worked things out and i forgive her because i had a chip on my shoulder for a while to....

Reply(3)
10
Montana Marie
3d ago

I have this to say, how the adoption occurred was truly awful. That it occurred is truly wonderful. Chip on the shoulder????? I do not understand. You were loved, nurtured, cared for and about. And then to find your birth mother, who loves you as well. How blessed are you.Whats to manage and juggle? You have a larger family, surely you have room on your life and heart to love more than just a few. Two mothers, both who love you. Be grateful. Some don't even have one mother who loves them.

Reply(5)
10
Related
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Kidnapping#Dna Tests#Chilean#Good Morning America#The New York Times
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy