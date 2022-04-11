ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Kim Gardner unlikely to lose law license over claims stemming from Eric Greitens probe

By Rebecca Rivas
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1e2M_0f5nNCxK00

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner attends her disciplinary hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 (Pool photo via T.L. Witt).

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will likely face a reprimand, but not lose her license to practice law, as a result of alleged misconduct during the investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

In an agreement between Gardner and the Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel unveiled Monday during a hearing in St. Louis County, Gardner admitted to unintentionally failing to produce documents to a judge for review and failing to correct misstatements from her contracted investigator.

Gardner’s attorney, Michael Downing, said Gardner understood the “seriousness” of the reprimand.

Pratzel presented the agreement to the three-person panel with Missouri’s attorney disciplinary system during Monday’s hearing.

At the conclusion of Monday’s hearing Pratzel did not recommend disciplinary action against Gardner.

“The evidence does not support a conclusion that these documents were deliberately withheld from production,” the agreement states.

Further, there was no finding that the Circuit Attorney or her office had “an improper motive or strategy regarding the production of materials in the Greitens case,” it states.

No formal action was taken by the panel on Monday on the proposed agreement. Made up of two lawyers and one non-lawyer, the panel will make a recommendation within 30 days to the Missouri Supreme Court, which will have the final say on whether Gardner committed professional misconduct.

Both Downing and Pratzel said they could not comment on the agreement until after the Supreme Court’s decision.

At the heart of the agreement is five pages of a document of bullet-pointed thoughts that Gardner made after interviewing a woman who had an extramarital affair with Greitens in 2015, Gardner told the panel.

Pratzel stated that her notes should have been added to a “privilege log” – or a list of documents that Gardner’s team believed weren’t required by law to be given to Greitens’ attorneys. The judge wanted to review the list to ensure the documents were privileged.

Gardner told the panel she and her team did not intentionally leave the document off the log, and that she didn’t know the document still existed in its original form.

Gardner has previously said the person in charge of compiling the privilege log for the judge during the 2018 Greitens investigation was her chief trial assistant, Robert Dierker, who had formerly been the presiding judge of the 22nd Circuit (where the Greitens case was being heard) and a judge for more than 30 years before joining her team. She has said she took his advice on what to include on the log and believed that Dierker and Greitens’ attorneys had agreed on what should be included.

In the agreement presented Monday, Gardner also admitted to having some responsibility over supervising former FBI agent William Tisaby to assist in the Greitens probe, Pratzel said.

Last month, Tisaby pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of evidence tampering, just before he was scheduled for trial on seven felony charges — six for perjury and one for evidence tampering.

Pratzal alleges Gardner should have corrected the record when Tisaby failed to acknowledge in court that he received documentation from Gardner about the Greitens’ case before interviewing Greitens’ accuser – the basis of Tisaby’s misdemeanor plea.

Gardner had emailed her bullet-point notes to Tisaby before he interviewed K.S. on Jan. 29, 2019 on video — a recording that was given to the defense.

Although Tisaby had told Gardner that he wasn’t going to use her notes, Tisaby had actually reformatted her words into a new document — cutting off the several pages — and printed it, Gardner’s response states. Then during the interview, he took 11 pages of handwritten notes on top of that print out.

The presiding officer on the panel is Keith Cutler , a trial attorney with his family’s law firm James W. Tippin & Associates in Kansas City. He and his wife, Dana, were previously judges on the Atlanta-based TV Show “Couples Court with the Cutlers.”

Also on the panel is Elizabeth McCarter , a partner at Behr McCarter & Potter, P.C. in St. Louis County, and Sheryl Butler, a non-practicing lawyer from St. Louis.

The panel will now make a written decision on whether to accept the agreement or recommend discipline to the Missouri Supreme Court.

However, this is likely not the end of the proceedings.

After the panel’s written decision, both parties have 30 days to accept or reject it. At that point, the panel’s decision and the parties’ responses will be filed with the Supreme Court. From there, the Supreme Court could make a decision based on the filings, or it could schedule the case to be briefed and argued.

Regardless, the ultimate decision regarding discipline lies with the state’s highest court.

This story will be updated.

The post Kim Gardner unlikely to lose law license over claims stemming from Eric Greitens probe appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens says she has photos, records to document abuse by former Missouri governor

Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says in a new court filing that she has photos and other evidence to back up her claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens physically abused her and their children as his political career unraveled. In a statement embedded in a court filing Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court as […] The post Sheena Greitens says she has photos, records to document abuse by former Missouri governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign will continue selling merchandise featuring a photo of him pumping his fist in support of protesters the day a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. The photo in question was taken by a photographer for an energy and environment trade publication owned by […] The post Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

No signs of support for Greitens in Missouri county where abuse charges will be heard

COLUMBIA – A smattering of giggles greeted the name of former Gov. Eric Greitens Friday evening when emcee Branden Rathert called for the U.S. Senate candidates invited to speak at Boone County Republican Lincoln Days to come forward. Up to that point, there had been no trace of Greitens or his campaign at the most […] The post No signs of support for Greitens in Missouri county where abuse charges will be heard appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Downing
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Eric Greitens
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Fbi#Attorneys#St Louis Circuit
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why is Trump lumping himself in with notorious criminals?

In 2018, as Donald Trump’s Russia scandal continued to make headlines, the then-president started facing unexpected legal troubles. Indeed, over the course of a single week, the Republican’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, convicted of multiple felonies, and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the then-president while pleading guilty to a variety of criminal charges.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
993
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy