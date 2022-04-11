ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Maltz Jupiter Theatre welcomes audience with major improvements

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpMAn_0f5nN8Vf00

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre welcomed an audience back for the first time in two years.

Just days before the theatre planned to close for renovations, it was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Kato, the chief executive director, said they crammed two phases of renovations into one. Twenty-four months later, they opened their doors with massive improvements.

"It was a real celebration," Kato said. "We've had a wonderful time coming back."

The theatre once had just one stage and little space for performers to rehearse and get ready for shows. With the renovations, they now have two stages, six dressing rooms and six rehearsal rooms.

The largest of the six rehearsal rooms is located on the third story, with a stunning view of Jupiter.

"Instead of inviting people from New York to work in what was the kitchen of the Burt Reynolds Theatre, where there were no windows, now they have panoramic views of Jupiter on the third floor," Kato said. "Two of the sides are full glass looking out. So, I think, in many ways, we're honoring the people coming down here to do their work."

Kato said several projects are also still in the works, including the Goldner Conservatory and a new dining experience, both of which are expected to open in the next couple years. The opening date is dependent on fundraising. Kato said they are seeking donations. Click here to donate.

The Burt Reynolds statue once called the theatre home when it was first built in 1979. However, the statue was removed from the site in 1997. In an effort to preserve the history of the theatre, Kato has moved the statue back to its forever home. It can be seen at the front of the property.

The Maltz Theatre season will open Oct. 25 with "Jersey Boys."

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burt Reynolds
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy