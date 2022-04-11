ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage Russian Karting Champion Investigated After Performing 'Nazi Salute' On Podium

By Rory O'Callaghan
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teenage Russian go-karting champion is being investigated for 'unacceptable conduct' after appearing to perform a Nazi salute on a winner's podium. Artem Severiukhin, 15, came first in the 11 to 15 age bracket at the FIA Karting European Championship in Portugal on Sunday. As he stood on the...

Sheila Odom
2d ago

that's not even a funny joke, for whatever reason his reason might have been and I'm not Jewish and I don't think it's at all cute either.

Ck Rancourt
2d ago

no statement from the kid?no one has bothered to ask him about it or is it you're creating a narrative because you didn't like the answer?

David Patton
2d ago

It doesn't even look like the Nazi salute. I sometimes make that gesture the kid is showing to denote smooth sailing ahead. I still use the anti WOKE finger gesture for a-okay and I still use thumbs up....

