I only met Lillie Bell Simpson once during her 98 years here on the planet, but I would have liked it to have been more than our one brief visit almost two years ago, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the first things she asked me during the visit to our old Elmira Township farmhouse was if the trapdoor in the dining room, which had gone down to the Michigan basement, was still in...

GAYLORD, MI ・ 48 MINUTES AGO