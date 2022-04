ROCKINGHAM — Sharon Lavon Collins Black, 60, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Black was born June 6, 1961 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Charles LaVern and Doris Vivian Sills Collins. She worked with Alco for 17 ½ years where her customers knew her as “Mom.”

