Cincinnati, OH

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd assists kids fundraiser in South Allegheny

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Since the Super Bowl, we’ve seen plenty about Cincinnati Bengals players training for the upcoming season and even Joe Burrow recruiting key free agents.

What doesn’t typically make the rounds, though, is the impact the players have off in their communities during the offseason.

Take Tyler Boyd, for example. He recently went back to South Allegheny and assisted The TONYSTRONG Foundation‘s inaugural event, posing for photos and helping with a basketball camp.

“It’s important to give back, always,” Boyd said, according to TRIBlive’s JoAnne Harrop. “I didn’t get to meet guys like me when I was their age. I want them to see that they can come from right here in the Mon Valley and be successful.”

The foundation’s goal is to cover sports clinics, teams and even physicals for kids in the local area before hopefully escalating to scholarships.

Boyd throwing an assist to a local effort like this is not just admirable, it’s giving back to a community in a way that could have a lasting impact for a very long time.

Cincinnati Bengals
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Ronnie Harmon named one of ESPN’s top 100 running backs of the last 60 years

ESPN’s Bill Connelly compiled his list of the top 100 college running backs of the past 60 years. Former Iowa running back Ronnie Harmon made the list as the No. 99 running back. Harmon was electric as a Hawkeye. According to sports-reference.com, Harmon carried 190 times for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season. Then, in his final year with Iowa, Harmon rushed 209 times for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry his junior season and 5.3 yards per tote in his senior year. Harmon also caught 32 passes for 318 yards and a score...
IOWA STATE
