As his future with the Cleveland Browns remains shrouded in mystery, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been publicly discussing how some of the criticism has affected him. In his explosive appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast, Mayfield addressed how critics treat professional football players. He mused that the same people who boo NFL players would “crumble” if he were to “show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the s-t out of them.”

