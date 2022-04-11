ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Theatre Guild to open “Little Shop of Horrors”

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Nan Estes and Coy Owens, two of...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

THEATER PERFORMANCE: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. First produced in Canada in 1998, the Broadway version of “Chaperone” arrived in New York in 2006. It won five Tony Awards and a number of other awards in New York and London. The story opens in a middle-aged man’s apartment, where he drops the needle on the cast recording of his favorite 1928 musical. Suddenly, the story and its cast of characters comes to life around him. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and 2 p.m. March 19-20. Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 at ltofws.org. The Arts Council theaters require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result not more than 48 hours prior to event. Visit ltofws.org.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Morning Sun

‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ will be performed at the Broadway Theatre

A production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ will be performed at the Broadway Theatre. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a classic Disney movie, based on a story with the same name by Hans Christian Anderson, that follows a mermaid princess with a beautiful voice who falls in love with a human prince and makes a deal with a sea witch to be with him. ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ musical is a children’s version of the Broadway musical that was staged in the early 2000s and follows the same story with a few changes and new songs.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Entertainment
Hudson Reporter

‘The Niceties’ opens at Mile Square Theatre

MILE SQUARE THEATRE (MST) has announced their first production since the pandemic shut-down of 2020. Eleanor Burgess’ THE NICETIES, directed by John Eric Scutchins, will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, March 23 and continue through Sunday,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Art Guild gearing up for 56th annual Appalachian Art Show

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork. The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24. This year’s juror...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Shop Of Horrors#Performing#Musical Theater#Kingsport Theatre Guild#Wjhl

Comments / 0

Community Policy