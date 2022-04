ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most urban streams in Northeast Tennessee are on a federal “naughty list” for pollutants, but when Tweetsie Trail users cross Gap Creek in Elizabethton they’re passing over one of the few that’s been taken off that list. Gap Creek’s removal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “303d” list of impaired streams […]

