This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. The shock to the global financial system from the Russia-Ukraine war isn’t only driving up the cost of gasoline in this country but also the price of gas to heat homes, boosting inflation and potentially undermining climate change legislation in California, as well as the state’s efforts to ramp down oil and gas production.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO