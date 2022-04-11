ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Covid cases continue to plunge and hospital pressure eases as No10 rejects NHS pleas to bring back FACE MASKS and outdoor socialising: Britain posts average of 30,000 positive tests a day over the weekend in 36% drop

By Joe Davies Health Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Covid cases continued to plummet today as Downing Street rejected calls by NHS chiefs for the return of masks amid record infection rates.

Another 91,304 new positive cases were recorded over the last three days, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data showed — down 36 per cent on the 143,382 posted last Monday.

Experts say official case counts are almost meaningless now that free swabbing has been scrapped for the majority of people. Tory MPs have called the Government to ditch the updates altogether.

Ministers are now relying on Britain's main testing survey — which swabs random people — to get an accurate picture of the Covid situation. It showed more people were infected than ever a week ago but found the latest wave had peaked.

In another promising sign, today's data suggests Covid pressures on hospitals is easing, with admissions flat across the UK. There were 2,534 admissions on April 5 - the most recent date - which was up just 2 per cent in a week.

There were also 348 Covid deaths registered over the past three days, up 66 per cent on the previous week. The death count reflects the surge in cases weeks ago, due to the lag between infection and severe illness.

It comes after the NHS Confederation last night accused ministers of 'abandoning any interest in Covid whatsoever' and called for 'mitigating actions' to tackle record infection rates.

But a No10 spokeswoman today insisted there would be no change to the current rules and 'our living with Covid plan still stands'. They added the virus is now being managed like any other respiratory illness thanks to vaccines and drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19i3bh_0f5nK8gi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13otdD_0f5nK8gi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRV7G_0f5nK8gi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJq1m_0f5nK8gi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVQFt_0f5nK8gi00
 Infections are currently estimated to be at their highest ever level by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which uses hundreds of thousands of random swabs rather than relying on people coming forward for tests. The ONS data suggested infections may already be peaking, however

As part of the Government's 'Living With Covid' plan, ministers have already ditched the weekend updates to the statistics dashboard. Figures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are now lumped together.

Today's update saw another 301 virus deaths logged in England over the last three days, nearly double the 152 recorded last Monday.

Fatalities fell 34 per cent to 25 in Scotland, rose 85 per cent to 13 in Wales and fell 30 per cent to nine in Northern Ireland.

England's outbreak has peaked, massive testing survey suggests

England's Covid resurgence has finally peaked — even though more people are currently infected than ever, the country's most respected surveillance report suggests.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysts estimate 4.1million people in England had Covid in the week ending April 2.

Although the highest toll recorded since the pandemic began, it's only 0.5 per cent higher than last week. Experts today hailed the figures as the 'first sign infections have plateaued'.

In the worst-hit parts of the country — Plymouth, Torbay and South Hams — up to one in 10 people were carrying the virus, according to the testing survey.

ONS bosses admitted that 'while infections remain high', cases 'may no longer be increasing in some parts of the UK'.

Experts say England's latest surge was driven by the more transmissible version of Omicron, scientifically named BA.2. Ministers also admit that ditching the final Covid restrictions last month also fueled the uptick.

The ONS figures, based on swabs of 100,000 people, suggest that the downturn seen in the official numbers over the past week is genuine and not entirely down to the end of mass testing. Scientists and Tory MPs want the daily updates scrapped because they are now almost meaningless.

But day-to-day coronavirus counts can fluctuate heavily, and the fatality figure relates to people who have died within 28 days of testing positive.

Separate data suggests up to a third of all Covid deaths are now 'with' the virus, as opposed to 'from' it.

A similar situation has emerged in hospitals. More than half of 'Covid' patients in hospital are primarily being treated for other reasons, like a broken leg, other data shows.

Critics say that the rise in so-called 'incidental' figures, driven by the sheer prevalence of the now-dominant BA.2, is skewing the Government's daily coronavirus statistics.

Omicron's milder nature and sky-high immunity rates, from the vaccination drive and repeated waves of infections, have drastically blunted the threat the virus poses. Government data suggests it is now no deadlier than the flu.

But with more than 20,000 Covid-infected patients in hospitals in England, the NHS Confederation, which acts as a representative for hospitals and ambulance trusts in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, wants to reintroduce mask-wearing in crowded spaces and outdoor mixing.

The plea came just weeks after all Covid restrictions were scrapped or downgraded to guidance in England as part of the Government's hands-off strategy.

The Downing Street spokeswoman said: 'There is no change to our guidance and our living with Covid plan still stands.

'Thanks to a combination of vaccination and treatment and our better understanding of the virus we are now able to manage it as we do with other respiratory infections, so that remains the case with our approach.'

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid slammed China's 'disturbing' Zero Covid strategy and hailed the UK's approach in what appeared to be a response to the NHS' demands.

The easing of rules in England has coincided with infection rates spiralling to the highest levels seen throughout the pandemic, with one in 13 people estimated to be infected at the start of the month.

Health bosses say the situation — fuelled by rising Covid rates and staff sickness — is impacting its ability to tackle the record backlog of patients needing care.

Millions of patients have already been told to stay away from busy A&E units unless they are genuinely dying, while ambulance services have urged some to make their own way to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtMR0_0f5nK8gi00
The NHS Confederation accused the Government of 'abandoning any interest in Covid whatsoever' as hospitals are set to deal with a 'brutal Easter as bad as any winter'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2089yH_0f5nK8gi00
The graph shows the number of Covid hospital patients in England (blue line), of which there were 16,587 yesterday, and the number in mechanical ventilation beds, which was 317 yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCz9l_0f5nK8gi00
Some 16,587 infected people were in beds in England yesterday morning, the highest figure since January 17 and six per cent higher than one week earlier. However, NHS data shows just 42 per cent of those in hospital were admitted because they were primarily unwell with the virus (blue line)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M35Zj_0f5nK8gi00
Sajid Javid slammed China's 'disturbing' Zero Covid strategy and hailed the UK's approach in what appears to be a response to the NHS' demands. He tweeted a video of residents in Shanghai screaming from high-rise flats in protest of the draconian lockdown there

The number of virus-infected patients in hospital last week breached 20,000 — the highest since February 2021.

What IS the current state of play in the NHS?

What has been said?

The NHS Confederation has said that very high rates of Covid infections are having a 'major impact' on the health service, which is facing pressures it would see in a 'bad winter' well into spring.

The membership body, which represents healthcare organisations, called on the Government to reconsider its Living with Covid plan as it said ministers risk 'abandoning' the NHS if they do not take action.

So how many patients with Covid are being treated?

The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid looks to have levelled off just above the peak reached at the start of the year.

A total of 20,331 patients were recorded on April 7, according to the latest Government figures.

This is broadly unchanged on the previous few days and is slightly above the January 2022 peak of 20,050.

But it is well below the record high of 39,256 that was reached during the second wave of the virus in January 2021.

There is a similar trend in England, where patient numbers stood at 16,366 on April 8 – again, largely unchanged on recent days and just below the January 2022 peak of 17,120.

Different patterns are evident across the regions, with patient levels rising in the Midlands, falling in south-west England and plateauing elsewhere.

But are all of these people being treated for Covid?

Nearly three in five hospital patients in England who have tested positive for Covid are being treated primarily for something else – the highest level so far.

The proportion of patients who are in hospital 'with' Covid rather than 'for' it has been rising steadily since the end of last year, when the figure stood at around 25 per cent.

But all patients who test positive for coronavirus have to be treated separately from other people in hospital, adding to pressures faced by NHS staff who are trying to clear a record backlog of routine treatment.

What about the situation elsewhere in hospitals?

Many parts of the NHS are feeling the strain of current pressures.

As well as dealing with large volumes of Covid patients, there are high rates of staff absences due to the virus, full hospitals and severe demands on emergency care.

Too many ambulances are waiting longer than they should to 'hand over' patients at hospital – this leads to queues of ambulances outside hospitals and longer waiting times for people in the community who have called 999 for emergency medical help.

In the week commencing March 28, 21,432 delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in England.

There are troubles inside hospitals too, as many A&E departments struggle to see, treat and admit or discharge patients in their target timeframes.

The NHS Confederation said that in the last week alone 20 emergency departments in England have been forced to turn patients away as they issued 'diverts' due to being too full.

Meanwhile, the NHS is expected to deal with the backlog of care, with more than six million people waiting for hospital treatment in England alone.

The NHS Confederation called into question whether targets to tackle the record backlog are realistic in the current environment.

What about NHS workers?

Data published on April 7 showed staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 are at their highest level since late January, with numbers continuing to climb in most regions.

Absences averaged 28,560 a day in the previous week – the equivalent of 3 per cent of the workforce – up from 27,571 the week before, though still below the 45,736 (5 per cent of the workforce) reached in early January.

What does the NHS Confederation want the Government to do?

It called for stronger messages to the public on how to reduce transmission, including wearing the best possible face masks, and urging people to get vaccinated.

There also needs to be medium-term plans put into place, including better ventilation in public spaces, it added.

The NHS Confederation has also urged ministers to reconsider asking the NHS to foot the bill for Covid tests for staff – estimated to cost the NHS 'several hundred million pounds' which is being taken away from patient care.

Although, figures also show thousands aren't primarily ill with the virus.

Asked about the NHS Confederation's view that NHS leaders felt abandoned by the Government, No10 said: 'We are incredibly grateful to NHS staff who worked flat out throughout the pandemic and continue to do so in the face of Covid backlogs.'

The NHS 'is clearly under pressure' but the health and care levy will provide additional funding alongside £10billion 'to recover services and relieve Covid pressures', it added.

'But we are alive to the pressures that they are facing,' the spokeswoman said.

It came as the Health Secretary tweeted a video of Chinese residents screaming from high-rise flats after being confined to their homes for days in locked-down Shanghai.

Mr Javid branded China's virus elimination policy as a 'dangerous fallacy' and praised the UK's 'learning to live with Covid' approach.

The tweet, shared this morning, came at the same time as the NHS Confederation's demands for Covid curbs to be reintroduced.

'Disturbing reports from countries still enforcing "Zero Covid" show this dangerous fallacy for what it is,' Mr Javid wrote.

'Proud that the UK has led the world in learning to live with Covid. Freedom, with responsibility, should always be the default.'

China's biggest city today entered its third week of a brutal lockdown. But it has failed to stop or even slow the spread of the Omicron variant in the city.

This morning a record 25,173 new cases were reported by local officials, up from the previous record of 23,937 yesterday.

Infected Shanghai residents are taken to remote quarantine sites and children under seven have been separated from their parents.

Two volunteers per apartment building are allowed to shop outside each day for a maximum of two hours.

Starving locals have also been spotted storming supply points, breaking barriers in the street and scuffling with enforcers.

China is still doggedly trying to eliminate Covid but the ultra-infectious Omicron and BA.2 variants have broken through Beijing's super-strict curbs due to subpar Chinese vaccines and a lack of natural immunity.

Part of the problem is that China's homegrown vaccines have been shown to offer barely 50 per cent protection against falling ill with Covid — compared to up to 90 per cent from Pfizer or Moderna — and are thought to be virtually useless against Omicron.

Beijing has refused to turn to a more effective Western-made vaccines, which are more expensive and difficult to store and distribute than China's own, which use traditional technology.

Mr Javid's defence of the UK approach came hours after Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, slammed it.

'The brutal reality for staff and patients is that this Easter in the NHS is as bad as any winter,' Mr Taylor said.

'But instead of the understanding and support NHS staff received during 2020 and 2021, we have a Government that seems to want to wash its hands of responsibility for what is occurring in plain sight in local services up and down the country.

'No10 has seemingly abandoned any interest in Covid whatsoever.

'NHS leaders and their teams feel abandoned by the Government and they deserve better.'

'Mitigating actions' — including not meeting people indoors and wearing masks in crowded spaces — were needed to prevent the spread of the virus, the group said.

It also said the Conservatives needed to have a 'public information campaign' to ask people to stay away from A&E unless they have an emergency.

Overcrowded A&E rooms are suffering from staff shortages, with data showing up to three per cent of staff in the NHS have coronavirus.

And delays to ambulance handovers, which are supposed to take 15 minutes, are at their highest level this year, with a quarter of patients forced to wait for at least 30 minutes to be admitted.

The organisation said that in the last week alone 20 emergency departments in England have been forced to turn patients away as they issued 'diverts' due to being too full.

Trusts across Yorkshire last week claimed the pressures left them with no choice but to prioritise patients in 'genuine, life-threatening situations'.

And Dr Derek Sandeman, chief medical officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, last week pleaded with families to take their Covid-infected relatives home to free up beds as trusts battle a 'perfect storm' of pressures.

The NHS Confederation also questioned whether plans to tackle the record backlog of care are realistic.

One in nine people in England were waiting for routine treatment — such as joint replacement and cataract surgery — or diagnostic tests by the end of January.

Meanwhile, ministers should reconsider asking the NHS to foot the bill for Covid tests for staff – estimated to cost the NHS 'several hundred million pounds' which is being taken away from patient care.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS trusts under fire for adverts for midwives committed to ‘normal birth’

NHS trusts have come under fire for posting job adverts for midwives committed to “normal birth” – just over a week after a highly damning report into baby and mother deaths.One advert posted by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said it is “seeking a highly motivated, experienced dynamic midwife to join our team who is committed to the philosophy of normal birth.”The advert – which has since been taken down – said the staff member will work as part of midwifery unit teams that “are staffed by passionate, normality-focused midwives”.It follows a review of failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Downing Street rejects NHS leaders’ plea for more Covid-19 curbs

Downing Street has rejected a call by NHS leaders to reintroduce greater mask-wearing and a push to encourage mixing outdoors.The NHS Confederation urged the Government to reconsider its “living with Covid” plan as it said that ministers risk “abandoning” the NHS if they do not take action.The membership body, which represents healthcare organisations, warned that very high rates of Covid-19 infections are having a “major impact” on the health service, which is facing pressures as they would in a “bad winter” well into spring."No 10 has seemingly abandoned any interest in Covid whatsoever."- Matthew Taylor (@FRSAMatthew) says that amid rises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid hospital staff absences rise for fourth week in a row

The number of NHS staff at hospitals in England off due to Covid has risen for the fourth week in a row, new figures show.An average of 28,560 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate each day in the week to April 3, according to data from NHS England.This is up 4% on the previous week, but the rate of increase appears to be slowing after previous week-on-week rises of 19% and 31%.The figures suggest that, on average, one in 33 (3%) NHS staff working in hospital trusts were off sick or...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Wales' unpaid carers to get a break through £9m fund

Funding worth £9m to help relieve the pressure on unpaid carers in Wales, has been announced. The Welsh government said the money, over the the next three years, would help full-time carers pursue hobbies, activities or simply just read a book. There are an estimated 400,000 unpaid carers in...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Daily Mail

NHS waiting list hits ANOTHER high amid Covid-fuelled crisis: Now 6.18MILLION patients are waiting for routine ops, ambulance call outs for strokes and heart attacks breach an HOUR for first time ever and record 22k people waited 12 hours to be seen in A&E

The number of patients waiting for routine hospital treatment in England has soared to a new record of 6.18million, as ambulance and emergency department waits also reach all-time highs. NHS data shows one in nine people were in the queue, often in pain, for elective operations such as hip and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Hospital#Nhs England#Covid#Uk#Nhs#Ukhsa#The Nhs Confederation
The Independent

Warning to stay away from A&Es after surge leaves patients waiting for 12 hours

Six hospitals have issued a joint warning for people to stay away from emergency departments except for in “genuine, life-threatening situations”, after a surge in numbers left some patients waiting for up to 12 hours.Hospital trusts across West Yorkshire and Harrogate in North Yorkshire – an area covering more than 2.5 million people – said the current pressures have left them with no choice but to prioritise patients presenting with acute illness or injuries.West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT) said its most recent emergency department figures show a 14.2% increase in attendance compared with the same week last year.🚨🚑A&E...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A former Liverpool chairman, an American family dogged by controversy and the co-founder of FACEBOOK - the runners and riders to take over at Chelsea on deadline day as Roman Abramovich's sale nears completion

Chelsea supporters are waiting with bated breath as they prepare to enter a new era along with their club. Four shortlisted bidders remain in the £3billion race to replace Roman Abramovich, with the deadline for final offers now up. That means that there are just days remaining before the...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Trusts to stop routine Covid tests for new patients amid ‘brutal’ NHS pressures

Overstretched hospitals are stopping routine Covid tests for new patients as “brutal” pressures mount on doctors and nurses, The Independent understands.On Monday there were 1,702 new Covid admissions to hospitals in England - with 16,442 positive patients occupying beds - the NHS leaders warn their ability to tackle the backlog in planned care is at risk. Despite pleas from NHS chiefs to measures such as mask-wearing back into force, ministers said there were no plans to change guidance.The Independent understands at least two major hospitals, in Newcastle and York, have dropped testing of all patients without symptoms in order alleviate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

GP 'postcode lottery' means patients in parts of the country have to compete for appointments with up to 70 TIMES more people... so use our handy search tool to work out how busy YOUR practice is

England's GP postcode lottery was laid bare today as NHS figures showed the nation's busiest practices are dealing with up to 70 times more patients than others. The patient-doctor ratio across the country has jumped since 2015 following a staff exodus, closure of surgeries and an ever-increasing patient list. Practices now deal with around 9,500 patients each, compared to 7,465 seven years ago.
HEALTH
BBC

Loss of free Covid tests worries unpaid carers in Norfolk

The removal of all Covid restrictions in England brought with it an end to free lateral flow and PCR tests, except for NHS staff who care for patients and care home staff. But the decision excludes unpaid carers, some of whom say the rule is limiting their ability to get back to normal life, for fear of bringing the virus into the homes of vulnerable people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Shropshire given £19m to regenerate high streets and tackle economic decline

Shropshire and Telford councils have received more than £19 million to help tackle economic decline and regenerate high streets. The money, from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will go to support the two authorities 'levelling up' plans in the region. Shropshire Council has been given £12.25m and Telford...
ECONOMY
BBC

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak reject calls to resign over lockdown fines

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have rejected calls to resign, despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020. The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM's wife all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10.
U.K.
BBC

Scottish Tory leader says PM should not be removed

The Scottish Tory leader has said Boris Johnson should not be removed from office "at this time" despite his fine for breaking lockdown rules. Douglas Ross said he shared the fury of the public over the "unacceptable" actions of the prime minister. But he said it would be wrong to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozens of patients wait three years for care due to ‘shocking’ NHS backlog

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy