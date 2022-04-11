ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnNt2_0f5nJy1g00

Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring after after a 16-month absence when he takes on Yordenis Ugas on Saturday.

The unbeaten Spence Jr (27-0, 21 knockouts) puts his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line while challenging for Cuban Ugas’ WBA Super belt.

American Spence Jr, 32, last competed in December 2020, outpointing Danny Garcia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this weekend’s main event takes place.

READ MORE: The Independent ’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, beating icon Manny Pacquiao via decision in Las Vegas.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 16 April.

Ring walks for the main event between Spence Jr and Ugas are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will be shown on Showtime pay-per-view.

UK television information for the bout has not yet been announced.

Odds

Spence: 1/5

Draw: 20/1

Ugas: 10/3

Via Betfair .

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiScS_0f5nJy1g00

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas (WBC and IBF welterweight titles; WBA Super welterweight title)

Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis (WBA welterweight title)

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez (lightweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Francisco Vargas (lightweight)

Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa (super-lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Dan Karpency (super-welterweight)

Efetobor Apochi vs Adrian Taylor (cruiserweight)

Fernando Garcia vs Angel Barrientes (super-bantamweight)

Darius Fulghum vs Nosa Divine Nehikhare (light heavyweight)

Samuel Arnold vs Darryl Jones (middleweight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dillian Whyte determined to prevent Wembley showdown becoming ‘Tyson Fury show’

Dillian Whyte has insisted he will not let next week’s world heavyweight title contest become “the Tyson Fury show” after he ended his silence for Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Wembley Stadium showdown.The Brixton boxer was a no-show at the national stadium on March 1, a week after the all-British bout for April 23 had been agreed after promoter Frank Warren won a record purse bid of 41million US dollars (£30million) to stage the fight.Whyte, who was first in line for a world title shot in 2017, is understood to only be entitled to 20 per cent of the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

602K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy