ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Eric Pickles apologises for getting Grenfell death toll wrong at inquiry

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcCYN_0f5nJuUm00

An ex-Tory cabinet minister has apologised after getting the death toll for the Grenfell Tower fire wrong while giving evidence to a public inquiry.

Eric Pickles was communities secretary in the run-up to the fire and last week faced questioning over whether he had cut regulations in the construction industry.

After a heated evidence session Lord Pickles, now a Conservative peer, was criticised by campaigners as "heartless" for suggesting the inquiry might be wasting his time.

He caused further anger at the end of his appearance when he got the death toll wrong, referring to the "the nameless 96 people who were killed". 72 people died at Grenfell and none were "nameless".

In an email to the inquiry Lord Pickles said he "mis-spoke" and had confused the death toll of the 2017 tower block fire with the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster – where 96 people were killed.

"In my final remarks I misspoke and referenced the 96 people that died in and immediately after Hillsborough," he said.

"I apologise to the family and friends of the 72 people who died at Grenfell for this unintended mistake, which was unscripted.

"The dead are remembered not as a statistic but with dignity by their families, survivors and all of us."

A 97th name was officially added to the death toll of the Hillsborough disaster last year, in light of the coroners ruling.

Lord Pickles caused outrage when he told the inquiry’s chief counsel Richard Millett QC: “By all means sir, feel free to ask me as many questions as you like – but could I respectfully remind you that you did promise that we would be away this morning and I have changed my schedules to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day.”

After a break Lord Pickles apologised for being "discourteous" with regards to the use of his time. He said he had decided to cancel his meetings because "this is more important than anything I'm doing".

On the day Emma Dent Coad, a local councillor who was previously the Labour MP for Kensington at the time of the fire and who had been attending hearings, told The Independent “Pickles’ attitude was frankly jaw-dropping".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grenfell: Government has failed to enact single inquiry recommendation, says Sadiq Khan

Boris Johnson’s government has failed to enact “a single recommendation” from the first phase of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, London mayor Sadiq Khan has said.Mr Khan questioned whether ministers and the housing sector are taking steps to move forward with instructions from the first phase of the inquiry into the fire which claimed 72 lives.The inquiry’s phase 1 report included 12 proposals aimed primarily at the government – but to date none of these have been completed, according to the mayor’s office.Mr Khan said he was “extremely concerned the government has failed to complete a single recommendation from the first...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government did not try to cover up reports on cladding, Grenfell inquiry hears

The Government did not try to cover up reports stating that Grenfell-style cladding was unsafe for use on high-rise buildings 15 years before the fatal fire, an inquiry has heard.Senior civil servant Brian Martin, who had been in charge of official building regulations guidance on fire safety for 17 years by the time of the blaze which killed 72 people on June 14 2017, is giving evidence during phase two of the Grenfell inquiry.The 2002 reports were commissioned by Anthony Burd, who was a fire safety professional at the then-Department for Environment, Trade and the Regions, and was later head...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pickles
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gaia Pope: Dorset Police apologise for delayed data over teen death

Police have apologised after details of telephone calls made to them by teenager Gaia Pope, before she went missing in 2017, were only recently submitted to the county's coroner. The 19-year-old was found dead on a Dorset coastal path 11 days after she disappeared, sparking a major search. Dorset Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owlthorpe murder inquiry: Man, 31, arrested over death of woman

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at property in Sheffield. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the property in Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe early on Wednesday. The arrested man remains in custody,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
BBC

Grenfell Tower: Fire test results before disaster missed - inquiry

A senior government building safety expert has told the Grenfell Tower inquiry catastrophic fire test results before the disaster "just got missed". Brian Martin said he could not understand why the tests, from 16 years earlier, had not had more attention. All five cladding systems tested by the government in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Selby murder inquiry: Five held over death of man in Millgate

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Selby have arrested five people in connection with the death. Officers were called to a property in Millgate in the town shortly before 01:15 GMT on Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old man was arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Union warns of ‘imminent’ crisis as most teachers consider quitting

A teaching union has called on the government to give teachers a significant pay rise, warning that a retention crisis is “imminent” as the cost of living crisis bites.In advance of its annual conference in Birmingham over the weekend, the Nasuwt said that over half of the members it surveyed said they had been cutting back on food spending just to get by.It reports that some resorted to using food banks as a means of coping with the soaring cost of living in the UK and many are considering leaving the teaching profession if pay does not improve.Seven in 10...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Only one in 10 Britons confident they know how to help domestic abuse victim

Just one in 10 people in the UK are confident they know how to help a domestic abuse victim, new research has found. The study, carried out by the Early Intervention Foundation, found nearly two-thirds of Britons are unaware children who witness domestic abuse involving their parents or endure its repercussions are now acknowledged in law as also being victims.Out of the 1,700 adults surveyed, around seven in 10 said they believe domestic abuse victims need more support. Women were found to be more likely to think this than men – 77 per cent of women compared to 65 per...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

160 charities and campaign groups condemn ‘shamefully cruel’ migrant plans

More than 160 charities and campaign groups have called on the Government to scrap “shamefully cruel” plans to send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.Boris Johnson has insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer is not “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan, claiming it is “fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK”.In an open letter to the Prime...
CHARITIES
The Independent

UK condemned Rwanda for human rights abuses months before signing deal to send asylum seekers there

Britain condemned Rwanda for failing to investigate human rights violations just months before Boris Johnson agreed to deport thousands of asylum seekers there.A new multi-million-pound deal will see people seeking sanctuary in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by the east African country, in what the home secretary branded a “world-leading migration partnership”.Announcing the plans on Thursday, the prime minister lauded Rwanda as “one of the safest countries in the world”, adding that it is “globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants”.But it has emerged that just 10 months before...
U.K.
The Independent

PM braced for legal bids over forced removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Ministers were braced for legal challenges over widely criticised plans to forcibly send to Rwanda up to tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK in unauthorised Channel crossings.Boris Johnson insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer was not “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But both the Prime Minister and Priti Patel said on Thursday they were prepared to fight attempts to use the courts to block the plans heavily criticised by refugee charities.They would not detail how much the programme will cost, but...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Churchgoers on island of Ireland raise 3.25 million euro for Ukraine

Catholic churchgoers on the island of Ireland have raised 3.25 million euro for the people of Ukraine since the war began.Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin paid tribute to the generosity of parishioners.Irish bishops had asked for a special collection in parishes across the island, in the wake of the Russian invasion.The collection took place largely over the weekend of March 26-27.It is also heartening that some parish communities have established direct links with Ukrainian parishes and local charitable projects to support refugees and those remaining in Ukraine Archbishops' statementIn a joint statement, the archbishops...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan visit the Queen on their way to Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have flown to the UK to visit the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.Harry and Meghan, who have not been in the UK together since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago, are also believed to have met with the Prince of Wales.It is understood the couple were at Windsor Castle on Thursday.The trip to the UK comes after Harry was absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month.Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters halt fuel tanker near M4

Climate protesters have created traffic chaos near the start of the M4 motorway by stopping a fuel tanker and clambering on to it.Activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed onto the tanker at the Chiswick roundabout in west London, as part of a campaign demanding the government stop issuing new licences for fossil fuels.Police blocked off the road around the tanker and diverted traffic away from the roundabout, advising drivers to avoid the area.At least one protester sat in the road in front of the tanker to stop it moving, and others clambered on top.Around 30 police officers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

602K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy