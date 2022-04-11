Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Osceola...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY, APRIL 22 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday, April 22. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO