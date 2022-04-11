ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mechanic finds art worth millions in Connecticut dumpster

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSmmK_0f5nJWVS00

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Dirt-covered items found in a Watertown, Connecticut, dumpster were actually works of art and the mechanic who found them is working to bring attention to the artist’s work.

Jared Whipple, a car mechanic, found the pieces of art in a dumpster outside of an abandoned barn in September 2017, The Associated Press reported. Whipple later learned that the items he found were actually pieces of art made by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who had stored his art in the barn.

Francis Hines is best known for his “wrapping” art, where he would wrap fabric around objects, The Associated Press reported. The buildings Hines wrapped in New York include John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Washington Square Arch and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Whipple has collaborated with Hollis Taggart, which has art galleries in New York and Connecticut, to bring more attention to Hines. That includes an exhibition of the artist’s work that will be followed by a sale of 35 to 40 pieces of the found art, CT Insider reported.

Peter Hastings Falk, an art curator and historian, told CT Insider that he estimates each of Hines’ paintings can be sold for around $22,000 and his drawings for $4,500. That would make Whipple’s collection worth millions, if sold in its entirety, the outlet reported.

“I pulled it out of this dumpster and I fell in love with it. I made a connection with it,” Whipple told CT Insider. “My purpose is to get Hines into the history books.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Person Wins $3.8 Million Slot Jackpot at Connecticut Casino

Someone won almost $4 million at Mohegan Sun last week. The person won $3.8 million on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune just after midnight on April 4, according to the casino. Mohegan Sun said the massive progressive slot jackpot was the largest jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the casino in nearly 20 years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historian#Art Galleries#History Books#Dumpster#The Associated Press#Ct Insider#Instagram
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
101.5 WPDH

46 Year Old Flea Market Ready to Open for 2022 Near the Hudson Valley

The news broke this week that will have so many of us rushing around to find our reusable bags and comfy walking shoes. With Spring officially starting it is no surprise that some of our favorite warm-weather activities are getting ready to get underway for 2022. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market...
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy